River rat wisdom has a track record at least on par with the groundhog for predicting patterns of seasonal change.

You’ll get no argument that this is cheap talk in a year when the woodchuck swung for the bleachers and missed the ball.

That said, you’ll have to wait to see if bass are on the spawning beds around here when the lilacs start to bloom or if channel catfish aggressively guard their nests when “cotton” starts to fall from Cottonwood trees to refute this river rat’s prediction that seasonal change is about two weeks behind the norm for the average year.

If you’ve followed this column for awhile, you’ve probably noted a prediction that the peak of walleye spawn on the lower Wisconsin and Rock rivers happens within 72 hours of April Fool’s Day. In 40 years of keeping a fishing diary, there have only been six years when local walleyes haven’t focused on creating the future of fishing very close to this date.

With the caveat that judgment might be addled by cabin fever, I’m going to predict 2019 will be an outlier like those six unusual years. This should not be confused with the term “outright liar”, having always told the truth as I see it.

Further, if you put stock in groundhog predictions, we should talk about the purchase of bonafide, egg-producing Easter Bunnies at brother-in-law prices.

There is great power in March sunshine. It doesn’t take long to warm water temperatures to 45-48 degrees from the 33-34 degrees temperatures they are at right now to reach a major spawning criterion.

Two other factors that play a major role are egg development and moon phase. Egg development is driven to some extent by increasing daylight. Moon phase has an undeniable impact on fish behavior—including spawning.

With the full moon of March appearing on the 20th, snow cover and near-zero ambient temperatures at night, the walleye spawn certainly won’t come early this year. The next full moon shows up on April 19, moving the moon phase leg of the walleye spawning triad back about two weeks.

If moon phase is a dominant factor this year, the “hot” prespawn walleye fishing window should open about April 16.

However, the solunar table, which was established long before this crazy winter showed up, indicates “poor” fishing in this time frame and “best” fishing days April 2-8.

This weekend certainly has a greater taste of spring than just a week ago. If we get an abundance of rain, the snow can melt quickly, causing at least moderate flood conditions and generally tough fishing.

High-water levels are a fact of life in spring, regardless of the year. Moderate flood conditions can make fishing difficult, but the walleyes don’t leave the Rock on a bus bound for Milwaukee.

Perhaps the most important factor moving forward will be low temperatures at night. Sub-freezing temps for the next several weeks will slow runoff rate, making access to the fish easier.

With all of these critical factors light years away from a state of harmonic conversion, river rat wisdom leans toward the redbird in revealing the definitive clue on when you’re likely to find the best walleye action in local rivers over the next two months.

It is an undeniable fact that the sound of singing cardinals is a critical component of every wonderful, memorable day on the river in late March and early April.

Perhaps more important than moon phase, water temperature and length of daylight is another undeniable fact: you can’t catch any fish with your line out of the water!