The immortal river on our western border has been running belly-full since 2017.
River level on the Mississippi is now stable at normal summer pool levels for the first time in three years. Smallmouth bass which have grown from fry to worthy combatants are now cruising rocky shorelines, backeddies and current breaks where they have never seen a hook—or forgotten what one looks like.
Few fish are as tenacious or acrobatic as these battling bronzebacked-bass.
Fish that have survived at least three years in a river environment aren’t stupid. Going after them looking for a tussle is still “fishing” instead of going “catching.”
But Ol’ Man River is now a target rich environment for anyone with a boat and rudimentary casting skills.
Most of the rocky structure along shorelines of this boundary water and mid-river islands have been placed by engineers to maintain a federally mandated nine-foot channel or prevent erosion. Perpetual current is why those rocks are where they are. Current brings easy food to lurking smallmouth and other species which hover in slack water buffer areas between the current and the shoreline.
Catching fish is a simple matter of placing something that looks like food in an orientation where hooks are more likely to find fish lips than unforgiving rocks. During low-light periods when winds are calm, topwater lures like the Pop-R and Tiny Torpedo cast close to little anomalies along the shoreline are a solid choice that can result in spectacular thrills in even the most seasoned angler.
Shallow running crankbaits like the venerable Rat-L-Trap, Bill Lewis lures Echo 1.75 and new SB 57 are effective at dusk, dawn and the several hours before and after these daily events when shade is a factor.
Fishing the east side of the Mississippi in the morning and west side in the afternoon is the best way to cash in as fish move from deep water haunts to feed.
Smallmouth swimming in lakes and flowages are notorious homebodies. In the ever-changing environment of a river, fish are always on the move following their forage base. With the aforementioned crankbaits and in-line spinners like the legendary No. 3 Mepps Black Fury in-line spinner, it is easy to cover a great amount of water quickly, probing potential fishy-looking spots.
Hooking up with one smallmouth doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve found a pattern. Smallmouth aren’t school fish. Their activity is more akin to a pack of lone wolves hunting together. When hooking up with a second smallmouth along a fairly short stretch of shoreline causes you to howl, it’s time to stay and play.
Leaving active fish to go find fish is seldom a good strategy. When you find a presentation fish respond to, stick with it until the action dies—then change presentation instead of location.
Soft plastics are available in an almost unlimited variety of configurations. Smallmouth go wild over something which looks like a crawfish. Sometimes they go gonzo on a wacky-rigged senko. A relatively new tactic is a Z-Man Ned jig with a floating plastic attached.
The jighead is available in a number of different weights beginning at 1/10 ounce. Use the lightest jig weight required to reach the bottom without current producing slack in the line. The design of the Ned jig rigged with a floating plastic allows the angler to present his offering with the slight twitches and hops of a finesse presentation with the plastic in a vertical orientation that smallmouth bass find irresistible.
With a light action, seven-foot rod, it is easy to make a soft plastic crawfish imitation appear irresistibly clueless. Often even more effective is a stubby “do nothing” worm sold by Z-Man called the TRD.
TRD is an acronym for something that floats just off the bottom in the water column until current or some other force flushes it downstream.
A TRD in crawfish colors is usually the best option once a concentration of smallmouth is located.
It has been three long years since the Mississippi has provided fishing this good. You can be on the water there in three short hours.
Getting your TRDs together and heading west may provide the summer’s biggest grins on the water this weekend.