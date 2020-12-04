Wisconsin’s blaze orange army is on the march through this weekend with muzzleloaders in pursuit of horns.
With the exception of archery, any venison tagged through the end of the year (and in some cases into January) will need to be of the round-headed persuasion.
Hunters in Wisconsin harvested a pile of deer this year. Preliminary stats show 305,171 deer were harvested, with 188,712 tagged during the traditional nine-day gun season.
DNR reports female hunter numbers are up 12% to 92,312, with non-resident license tag sales down considerably due to COVID-19.
Deer harvest was up from last year in all hunting zones, but harvest success wasn’t as good this year as in 2018.
I have collected nine tails that will be tossed in a roux with purple RIT dye soon to be recycled into hair jigs and flies. Jig tying might commence this week as fishers across southern Wisconsin are caught in purgatory between open-water options and safe ice.
Lower deer harvest numbers last year may be due to the fact that we had fishable ice on Koshkonong and several other local lakes last year, with outdoors folks more interested in harvesting surf than turf. One perk to being a columnist is being able to speculate rather than basing stories on fact.
Shortly after graduating journalism school back in 1973, I realized objective reporting of facts was much more difficult than offering opinions. Hacks with similar writing views today have little difficulty securing employment working the news beat at papers as diverse as the New York Times or Wall Street Journal.
Fishermen aren’t born liars. But we learn this trait quicker than most folks. That’s a natural truth.
I actually shed a tear when winterizing the boat this week. That’s the truth. We live in uncertain times.
The fishing industry lost a number of luminaries this year. Two I’ve shared a boat with during the years died just the last month: Tommy Skarlis and Ron Lindner. Only the Creator knows how long one of us will be able to fish or hunt.
One guy who is in my prayers as we edge ever closer to fishable ice is fellow guide—and competitor—Dick Neefe. A couple months ago, Neefe was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Dick-O is one of the best river fishers I have ever known.
The bucktail jigs he ties are superb—each one a work of art that catches lots of fish. Taking those purple-dyed deer tails to Dick’s house for their metamorphosis into fish-catching weapons is in the plans for next week—unless a couple of smaller quiet waters lock up.
Purple is a great color for luring in walleyes. Jigheads can be powder-painted in a rainbow of colors. On any given day one combo of colors is likely to out-fish all the others.
But the underlying attraction is bait profile. When it comes to catching walleyes, nothing out-fishes the jig.
Jigheads come in a number of different styles and at least a dozen different weights. Most jigheads in my Lund that are always within arms reach weigh 1/8- to 3/8-ounce. If you mostly chase walleyes in the Rock and Wisconsin rivers you won’t need more weight than that if you’re fishing where the fish are.
Looking at those nine tails that are about to be repurposed, it is difficult to tell which ones used to be buck “flags” and which tails came from does.
This epiphany prompted speculation about trends in American societal behavior. How can the DNR quantify and qualify the 92,312 hunters who purchased deer tags as “female” in a world where “other” is a legitimate choice? It will be interesting to see if this statistic is included in next year’s DNR harvest report.
Personally, there has never been doubt regarding gender identification—with one notable exception.
Back in 2019, I was fishing down on Table Rock Lake, Missouri/Arkansas boundary water.
The water was dirty and roiled up on the north end of the lake, so my guide thought we should cross the line into Arkansas.
This required purchase of a one-day fishing license at a marina that straddled the state line.
It had been several years since I had fished Arkansas. But personal data was in their system. Arkansas is more “woke” than Wisconsin. They have already made changes for fishing license data.
Purple and pink were options for hair color. “Other” was a choice for gender. The license vendor said, “I assume your gender hasn’t changed.”
“Yes, it has,” I replied. “Mark me down as ‘other.’ I self identify as a crow now.”
The vendor stood slack-jawed as I walked down the dock to the boat making gender-appropriate conversation to all within earshot.
Maybe I should have said “owl.” Old guys just don’t give a hoot.