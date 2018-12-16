Thank you for putting down your shiny object long enough to read this column—unless, of course, you’re reading it online.
A couple of folks have noticed several black-and-white ducks swimming in the river recently between Afton and Janesville.
They are diving ducks, commonly known as ‘goldeneyes’ and ‘buffleheads’.
The coloration provides camouflage up in the arctic where these late migrating waterfowl spend most of the year. You might not have noticed these birds if you were a passenger traveling along the river last week, or if you were texting while driving.
Texting while driving is dangerous and illegal. Is it possible that depending on that shiny object is causing you to miss what’s happening in the real world?
Here’s a test: What is black and white and red all over?
If you answered ‘newspaper’ you’ve probably been on the planet for awhile.
The question has nothing to do with migrating ducks. The word ‘red’ is not a typo. It is a homophone. If you had to google “homophone,” that shiny object owns your soul.
(Answer: Homophones are words that sound the same but have different meanings and spellings. For example: “there”, “their”, “they’re”.
Our growing American addiction with shiny objects became alarmingly clear a couple weeks ago up in deer camp. Most of the crew was already there when I parked behind the cabin the night before the hunt.
One of the guys was at the stove making spaghetti with wonderful venison Italian sausage meat balls.
The other four guys were lounging on the couch or around the kitchen table, all feverishly consulting their shiny objects, not talking about past and future hunts like we’ve done since building that hunting shack many years ago.
My cousin is the newest member of this crew. He just started hunting a couple of years ago and has only harvested a couple of deer. I put my hand over the screen of his shiny object and asked if he was excited about the hunt the following morning.
This encounter developed into a conversation about the decent buck he shot last fall after all the other hunters had gone home.
Todd said his initial instinct was panic, since he had never field dressed a deer before. Panic subsided when he found a video on YouTube on gutting a fresh kill. The video even contained footage of removing the inside loins—the most succulent part of a deer.
I think Todd actually listened when told the old family recipe of browning the loins in butter after rolling in flour salt and pepper, then adding a can of French onion soup and an entire Vidalia onion to the old iron frying pan and letting the mix simmer for about 20 minutes.
The major migrational duck push was happening right around Thanksgiving, just as it has before electricity—let alone the internet. It’s sad that more folks weren’t in the outdoors ahead of that snowstorm to watch the majesty of the migrants.
Tundra swans hung around over on the Mississippi River until Pearl Harbor Day. There has been a substantial increase in the number of these big, white birds migrating down Old Man River the past several years.
One flock was reported down on Pool 13, 40 miles south of the Illinois state line. The neatest thing about the tundra migration is once they stage here—mostly in Wisconsin—they migrate due East to Chesapeake Bay instead on continuing down the River to Lake Ponchartrain, Louisiana—as the scaup, or bluebills, do.
A lifetime of watching these birds has taught the eastward migration occurs 48 to 72 hours before Mississippi backwaters lock up with ice. What amazes me is: How do they know?
The last swan headed east last Friday. It is now “safe” to ice fish many of the usual spots over there.
Do tundra swans migrate by the stars like geese, or do they simply follow the wrong “tern?”
That’s another homophone ringing. Better answer it.
