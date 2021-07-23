When most of life’s purpose is driven by a three-bladed propeller there is little time to ponder until the prop stops spinning.
More than 40 years ago, it became clear that a three-prop system was the best way to push forward. Rock River is aptly named. Rocks and aluminum outboard propellers don’t play well together.
Rivers are unforgiving. Having a spare prop in the boat is the only way to continue pushing forward. The wisdom in this epiphany helped forge my life motto: Semper pergendum intrepide.
A rough translation of this long-dead Latin is “always forward fearlessly.”. This is the only way to consistently catch fish when your office is the river.
It looks like I’ll have a couple weeks to ponder with the next link up the drive chain putting my outboard in the shop.
Back in the day, there were several local places to take an aluminum prop for repair. One of my props was always at Smith’s Prop Shop in Beloit, one prop was pushing me forward fulfilling life’s purpose. The third prop and appropriate tools were stowed in the boat for when life’s driver laid a heavy kiss on a rock.
Back in the 1980s, prop repair was about $35-$40. Today the cost is about $100. Mom-and-Pop prop shops are no more. There are only a couple places in the Midwest where you can send this critical life driver and put it back to work with a 7- to 10-day turnaround time.
A new aluminum prop costs almost $200. Stainless steel props don’t damage as easily as aluminum. But they cost three times more. When the inevitable impact with a rock occurs, the damage gets transferred up the drive chain, resulting in a bent prop shaft.
Maybe the gears that spin the prop shaft that spins the prop will take the brunt of the damage.
This encounter is probably the word origin for the acronym BOAT: Break Out Another Thousand.
Financial pain is easier to endure in smaller increments. This is why I still employ the three-prop system.
But on rare occasions, the unintended impact with an underwater object damages the prop beyond repair, spiraling the grooves on the prop shaft. Getting back on the water means bidding farewell to the Bennie Franklin quintet.
The next ripple up the outboard motor damage chain is drive gears. When pushing forward fearlessly earlier this week, ultra-low river levels destroyed my prop and bent the prop shaft.
A substantial rattle in the motor tells me a gear tooth is broken. A visit to Deano, the boat dentist at Jerry’s Sports Service, won’t be possible for perhaps two weeks because the needed gear is back-ordered in America’s rusty supply chain.
Continuing to run this motor could cause more damage. A visit to Deano, the boat orthodontist is much more expensive.
Fortunately, the three-boat system is a corollary to the three-prop system. If the boat goes down, there is a kayak. If the kayak sinks, I have waders.
Sepmer pergendum intrepide!