We are in the middle of high summer.
Fishing conditions are generally stable with no need to factor in variables that come with seasonal change. Those variables can add critical pieces in solving the daily fish catching puzzle 24 to 36 weeks in the course of a calendar year.
There are still plenty of things to figure out, more so in a river than in a lake. But almost all aspects are straightforward cause-and-effect issues driven by weather changes that impact environmental components like water clarity and oxygen levels.
The most critical component in finding consistent angling success is understanding the predator/prey relationship. It doesn’t matter if you’re after bluegills, bass or bullheads.
Figuring out where the target species plugs into the grand scheme of survival is the major key in hooking up.
Man may be the alpha predator. But fishing is a complex democracy: the fish get a vote, too. This fact—and the “banana factor”—are why fishers’ “running out of time” or “eliminating unproductive water” are excuses for not catching fish.
The concept of “fishing as democracy” checks many boxes on why a fish doesn’t want to chomp down on your hook. Maybe the fish you seek just fed on a few links down the food chain—or figured that humming 18-foot shadow overhead might impact the finned one’s status in the predator/prey relationship.
There is no logical explanation for the “banana factor”—which is a popular fishing myth that bans bananas on board. Some anglers believe that having bananas along on a trip will not only lead to a fishless day, but they can be responsible for a crew falling ill or just bringing bad luck.
Trust me, the “banana factor” is real.
The concept of bananas as bad ju-ju on a boat can be traced back to the 1700s when this popular fruit was being transported from the Caribbean.
Toxic spiders like to hide in bunches of bananas. Members of boat crews loading bananas died mysteriously.
Tropical storms sunk many boats in days before The Weather Channel, leaving only dunnage, bodies—and bananas—bobbing on the surface to mark the shipwreck.
Today a quick check of the weather app on a smart phone can warn of stormy weather when rocketing down the lake to the next fishing hotspot.
Texting while boating can kill you. Slipping on a banana peel can cause serious injury. Fishing should be pure joy and recreation.
There are just three rules for folks who would share my boat: leave your demons, shiny objects and bananas at the dock.