My inner badger chafes at mandated wearing of a face mask.
My wife made some cool ones with fish on them. But the elastic straps bend my ears so far forward that I look like Jeff Sessions. These issues and sundry other aggravations forced me to recuse myself from southern Wisconsin last week.
Airbnb had the perfect solution in a lakeside cabin nestled on a private lake deep in the Washburn County woods.
Hoinville Lake holds honest 14-inch crappies and pike with substantial dimensions. Chasing them with the leaky rowboat propelled by dysfunctional oars added to the adventure.
Fortunately, my trusty Lund followed the truck up Highway 53 to Minong. It was still back there when turning east on Highway 77, happily bouncing close behind on sandy Hoinville Road which brings new meaning to the term “washboard.”
But the inner badger was set free among the bears, loons and deer which didn’t give a rip that man was in the forest.
The cornucopia of small lakes in Burnett and Washburn counties has drawn me to Indianhead country for over 40 years. There are over 50 lakes with public access in Washburn County. Over the years I have fished more than half of them from boat, kayak or canoe. The joy of fishing “new water” is less daunting when cloistered secrets usually reveal themselves when a lake can be seriously probed in less than a day.
Unfortunately, my trusty DeLorme Atlas & Gazeteer was forgotten when that wild-eyed badger took the wheel and headed north. Finding new lakes to explore would require use of the Official Washburn County Highway Map which was free at a kiosk when checking in at Heartwood Resort.
Navigating Washburn County backroads to Lower Mackenzie Lake with this map was truly challenging in a frost-laden fog the first morning in camp. Initial plans were to probe the waters of Island Lake, just to the south of Lower Mackenzie.
Island Lake is teaming with 14-inch buck bass. It’s gorgeous water which is easy to decipher. But when the Lower MacKenzie boat launch burst suddenly from the fog right in front of the truck, Plan B was put into action.
The launch wasn’t even close to where the map said it should be. Local boys who want their lakes to remain hidden can be credited with removing “boat launch ahead” signs. But this—like many other aspects of the Official Washburn County Highway Map—can be credited to the cartographer.
Later that day my wife, Candy, joined me on a drive to Nancy Lake on a path through hardwoods on the verge on bursting into full autumn glory. She volunteered to navigate using the map. I gleefully agreed, keeping a sharp eye on the truck’s compass.
We had to probe several roads vectoring northwest to find the boat launch. A couple of roads weren’t on the map. A couple that were duly noted had different names on signposts which intersected with other roads with errant names or locations not even close to grids where they were supposed to be on the map.
No muskies showed up that afternoon on Nancy. The lake has several promising humps ringed with tobacco cabbage before falling away into deeper water. Nancy will be fished again on the next trip north.
Only one of the two boat launches indicated on the map really exists. My wife wondered how such a document could be deemed “official.” I speculated that the cartographer may be a direct descendant of John Mitchell, the renowned mapmaker who charted Minnesota’s Northwest Angle using a 1755 description of the Lake of the Woods boundary water when establishing the US-Canada border at the Treaty of Paris in 1783.
Unfortunately, Mitchell was working from a survey that had the wrong dimensions and location of Lake of the Woods and exact location of the Mississippi River headwater—both key in establishing the international border.
Candy opined that the Washburn County official map architect was more likely a direct descendant of Jacob Leinenkugel, who worked on this document after a long shift working as a taste tester at the brewery.
Water temperatures on the five lakes fished on this adventure were in the low 60s. Fall turnover and peak fall color will likely appear in this part of Wisconsin in about two weeks.
My inner badger already has his nose in the wind.