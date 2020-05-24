Crappie fishing technology has experienced quantum changes in just the past 15 years.
But a universal truth regarding crappie behavior still rings true through the generations since grandpa was a kid: When lilacs bloom, the spawn is ON.
Wisconsin is home to both white and black crappies, with any fish over 12 inches considered a “slab.” Foot-long fish are considered “keepers” in southern states where crappies tend to grow wider and deeper rather than longer, with a “slab” in the south surpassing the two-pound threshold.
When lilacs bloom in Alabama in February and March, three-pound fish are common at crappie venues like Lake Weiss or Guntersville and four sprawling Corps of Engineers reservoirs along the I-55 corridor passing through Mississippi, with crappies more than four pounds always possible.
Here in southern Wisconsin, Lake Delavan, Lake Wisconsin and the Petenwell flowage a little farther north on our namesake river have reputations for producing crappies up to 14 inches long that can tip the scales at two pounds.
Not giving away secrets
The 3.4-pound, 18-inch-long BEAST crappie that Jefferson high-schooler Emily Shouse wrestled to shore didn’t come from any of these fisheries. Shouse, 17, will only say this slab of a lifetime came from “a small waterbody in Jefferson County, which is nothing much to speak of.”
No wonder this savvy young lady was able to pattern and catch a crappie most fishers only land in their dreams.
Shouse said she has caught some bona fide slabs from this fishery in previous years, but the tried-and-true presentation wasn’t working.
“I switched over to a little Rooster Tail spinner, and the rod loaded up on the very first cast,” Emily said gleefully. “Then this massive, silver beauty came to the surface 20 feet from shore and my knees began to shake.”
Crappies are often called “papermouths” because of the frail nature of their lips. The heavier a fish is, the more those lips are liable to tear, allowing the crappie to shed a hook.
“This fish didn’t want to come any closer,” Shouse said. “The fight was more persuasion than gentle pressure. Fortunately, my fish tale of a lifetime is at the taxidermist now.”
Not quite a record
Ironically, Wisconsin’s white crappie record of 3 pounds, 13 ounces came out of a Monroe County cranberry marsh in May 2003—the year Jefferson’s best crappie fisher was born.
Finesse and technique are more important than brute strength, and heavy gear in a pas de deux with a crappie of dreams. Professional crappie anglers prefer light action rods at least nine feet long with two-pound test fluorocarbon line—and a landing net with a handle as long as their poles.
Lure placement is key
A crappies’ eye placement near the top of their head makes the most effective presentation something which tracks through the water a little shallower than the depth where fish are swimming. With crappies now on spawning beds, this can mean using a bait that tracks through the water column less than two feet beneath the surface.
Shouse didn’t have the benefit of ideal tackle in realizing her vision quest. But choosing a 1/16-ounce Rooster Tail spinner was the right lure with the precise retrieve at exactly the right time to ensure legend status for this young fisher.
Most fishers never catch a three-pound crappie in a lifetime. Many would write Emily’s catch off as simply luck.
But in the immortal words of old country pitcher Dizzy Dean, “It ain’t braggin’ if you can back it up.”
From the quotable Emily Shouse, “There really isn’t much trophy crappie fishing in Jefferson County to speak of.”