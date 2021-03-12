My first encounter with a microwave oven was as a college freshman in the fall of ’69.
A kiosk at the Southern Illinois University’s student center had an automat where frozen sandwiches could be purchased, then “nuked” in an Amana Radar Range, the first compact microwave that debuted two years earlier.
The concept that a burger could go from frozen to cooked in 60 seconds made no sense, so I set the dial for five minutes. A hockey puck with ketchup would have been more palatable.
When “nuking” a breakfast sandwich biscuit this morning, it occurred to me that Lake Koshkonong has been Rock River’s microwave since the Indianford dam went in back in 1846.
Right now “Kosh” is a 10,000-acre ice cube. But the river upstream above Blackhawk Island opened up Wednesday. By this time next week, the ice cube should be gone.
March sun will quickly warm the lake’s dark bottom. Water temperatures will warm to 45 degrees within a couple of weeks.
The walleyes will spawn.
Right now water temperature downstream from “Kosh” is only about 39 degrees. The “microwave effect” of spring sun on the lake’s 10,000 acres of shallow, dark bottom is why Rock River’s walleye population in southern Wisconsin is the first bunch of marble-eyes living in a substantial waterbody to procreate each spring.
In the 40-plus years I’ve kept a fishing diary, the walleye population, tickled by Koshkonong’s ginormous solar-panel effect, have dropped their eggs within three days of April 1 about 90% of the time—no foolin’.
Neither hell nor high water will deter these myopic critters from carrying on the family name—especially when the full moon period also falls within this calendar time frame. The March full moon shows up this year on Palm Sunday: March 28.
A week after St. Patrick’s Day, plastics and hardbaits like the new Northland Tackle Rumble Shiner will replace the standard meat-n-jig or meat-n-Lindy rig as the most effective walleye presentation.
A head lamp, flashlight taped to the landing net handle—and a Rumble Shiner with the front treble removed to reduce snagging up might be key components in hooking up with a fish of dreams on the mighty Rock.
But the only certainty in walleye fishing is you can’t catch fish if your line isn’t in the water.