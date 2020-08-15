Lambeau has no idea why Randy Law has been spending so much time throwing a training dummy into the marsh and commanding “fetch” lately.
The training is working. The young black Lab leaps with more enthusiasm each time the scented canvas bag hits the water.
I know of five retrievers who bear this name—three males, two females. But nary a single one hails from Minnesota. The other four dogs know why they are going through almost daily drills. Law’s Lambeau is a year-old rookie.
In just more than two weeks, it will be game time for three different migratory birds.
Early goose and teal hunting seasons open Sept. 1. Teal season runs through Sept. 9. Goose season closes Sept. 15. Mourning dove season arrives Sept. 1, as well, with a Nov. 29 closing date.
Doves and teal truly are migratory birds.
Geese harvested during the early season? Not so much. I think the DNR should expand legal weapons for goose harvest during this season to include five irons and mashies, also requiring hunters to wear pastel or obnoxious colors.
Requiring golf shoes might foster considerable debate at Spring Hearings. Those who would hunt from the dock at the Babcock Park boat launch might argue deck shoes would be a safer choice.
Teal are 90% migrants from Canada. Bluewing teal are the vanguard of the webfoot push, with greenwings sometimes part of the bag later during the “real” duck season when ice must be broken to set decoys.
Daily bag limit of either species of teal is six. In a lifetime of waterfowling, I have shot just one cinnamon teal—and that was out in Idaho. None of these species looks like a female wood duck. Female woodies are bigger, with a distinctive white ring around their eyes and a “whoo-eek” call.
Teal sound like a gadwall with bronchitis.
Waterfowl identification is critical during the early teal season. Don’t make the mistake of dropping the hammer on any other duck species. The reasons for this special season and liberal bag limits are in place because many of these diminutive ducks have already migrated out of Wisconsin before the regular duck season kicks in.
Prospects for teal aren’t as good this year as they were in 2019, as there is considerably less sheet water and glorified puddles to attract teal in southern Wisconsin. Remnants of the gullywasher that blew through here a few days ago will be gone when the teal arrive.
A fair number of mourning doves nest in this part of the state. Many will push south just before the season opens Sept. 1—based on personal observation during the past 40 years or so.
The key to a successful dove hunt is scouting. Time spent on country roads monitoring flight paths with a good pair of binoculars can pay huge dividends. Sunflower fields on public hunting grounds are another option.
But any doves frequenting these sites will likely be long gone by Sept. 2
Doves from further north will start filtering into the area by about Sept. 15, with some late migrants still in the area when the season closes Nov. 29—provided climate change doesn’t bring winter early in this cockamamie year.
Randy Law is my brother-in-law. With the small fortune he has invested in Lambeau and other waterfowling equipment, Randy will chase teal Sept. 1.
I plan on hunting doves on opening day. There is a big patch of thistles that doves have been flocking to lately in a nearby sorghum field. The daily bag limit on doves is 15 with a possession limit of 30.
A soiree is planned at duck camp during the first week in September to celebrate arrival of another season and hopefully shower Lambeau with praise for living up to his pedigree. The entrée at this fete will be barbecued teal.
I will bring the appetizers: bacon wrapped dove breasts with a jalapeno pepper and havarti cheese wedge pinned inside. Adult beverage will be served.