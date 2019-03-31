There is one bright spot in a state of ugly fishing conditions this weekend unless you are suffering from enochlophobia—the fear of crowds.

Tailwaters of the Fox River Dam at De Pere in the Spring epitomize the terms “combat fishing” and “freaking zoo”. This is especially true during daylight hours during any April weekend. But angling pressure is bearable once the sun goes down during the week.

Tonight might offer the best opportunity of the entire week to hook up with a couple of quality walleyes for those with a screaming drive to fish and just a treatable case of enochlophobia. Sunday afternoon and evening are usually the best time for “locals” to hit the water at any popular Wisconsin fishing venue because the tourists have all gone home.

Get to Voyageur Park two hours before sundown this afternoon and you might only have to wait an hour to launch the boat.

Prime spots fishing from shore are at a premium. The best plan might be bringing a kayak—you won’t have to wait to launch, and it’s just a short paddle around a ditch to reach some prime fishing real estate.

Tackle needs are basic: a medium spinning rod, some ¼-oz. jigs and a couple bags of plastic. B-Fish-N Tackle came out with a new Pulse-R glow plastic a couple months ago, which is the bomb for walleyes in dirty water or under low-light conditions.

There were a few big ice chunks coming down the Fox right after ice out about 10 days ago. This made navigating tough, but river levels were stable and the water was fairly clear for Fox River.

Since then, the Fox has been rising and getting dirtier by the day. But this is still the best—if not only—option right now for hardcore anglers who are closing in on six months without getting the boat wet in the Land of Cheese.

Flooding is an issue all across southern and central Wisconsin. It’s fairly easy to determine an angler’s home latitude at De Pere, even in the dark.

Folks who have made this pilgrimage south from places like Eagle River tend to emit a high-pitched whine mentioning 60 inches of snow still around the cabin.

There is no need to check registration tags on boats that use your beloved watercraft as a bank-shot cushion to carom towards a possibly better location. Their conversation tends to be loud, profane and generally clueless, in a distinct She-Cah-Go dialect.

Yes, the atmosphere bears an uncanny resemblance to the Brookfield Zoo on a holiday weekend—with the addition of boats and fishin’ poles.

But this limited surface acreage arguably contains more trophy walleyes per surface foot than any other water in the state between now and Easter.

Thirty-inch walleyes are rare just about any place except De Pere in the spring. Such a fish is a trophy, regardless of the water from which it was taken. But at De Pere, a fish of these dimensions is merely a “participation trophy.”

I certainly won’t be returning to De Pere in the near future. The south is calling my name. Thinking maybe Missouri this time.

Meanwhile, if you’re involved with a Girl Scout troop, this would be an ideal time to load your bunch in a van clad in those snazzy green or brown uniforms to hawk those overpriced cookies at the Voyageur Park parking lot.

Those thin mints are hard to beat.

The quizzical look on a shiny little face when you thank them for their service? Priceless.