Every man needs a “toy box” where gear can be gathered, fixed, tweaked and petted.
Toy boxes are never big enough. If my safe place was just 18 inches longer, the boat could be backed straight in, still hooked to the truck. That would save at least 20 seconds getting out the door and down the road.
The Lund was backed into a far corner and unhooked recently to create a larger space for deer hanging from gambrels in the rafters. In previous years, there has been some urgency in getting venison butchered so the Lund could be hitched and mission capable on a moment’s notice.
Not this year. The 10-day forecasts looks like Mother Nature will be making ice from now until Christmas.
The boat might have to be taken from nap to full-blown hibernation by this time next week—depending on December’s forecast.
“Winterizing” a boat is best when done in stages. I pity the fools who shrink-wrap their dreamboats after Labor Day then whine about the good fishing they miss until after the walleye run the following spring.
The first step in winterization occurs after three consecutive nights with below-freezing temperatures. Allowing the outboard to hang vertically for several minutes to allow drainage prior to travelling down the road becomes part of the after-fishing drill.
A week or two after that, top-quality marine fuel stabilizer is added to the gas tank, which is topped off every trip until the great hoo-rah.
Just before deer season, bass gear was moved indoors to the basement, with propane heaters filling the void.
Walleye gear and a couple of panfish rods are all that remains, prompting the annual inquisition from my wife as armloads of “sticks” are carried indoors for storage.
The conversation is always the same. She: How many rods do you have? Me: Not enough.
She walks away when I start babbling about a critical need for a new St. Croix Legend Extreme Elite jig rod.
Lightweight rain gear comes out of the forward hatch, replaced with a snowmobile suit, ski mask, several pairs of gloves and handwarmers.
A type V inflatable PFD is checked and secured to the Lund’s driver seat. Go in the water now and hypothermia is two minutes away, with nobody out there to come to your aid.
Trolling batteries are always plugged in to the on-board charger. A trickle charger is hooked up to the boat’s starting battery.
Most boats built in this century have self-draining livewells and bilge systems. I always pull the drain plug when leaving the water, anyway, after an expensive experience a couple of years ago with a Minnesota game warden who had gone through common-sense removal surgery.
The Lund has been waiting patiently in the back corner of my pole barn shed since before gun season. There is no such thing as “unnatural affection” between a man and his dog—or his fishin’ boat. I believe that Lund has intuition, personality and trust.
I believe the boat appreciates the fond words and gentle petting it received when being tucked in that corner for a “nap”.
Care was taken to keep a half-dozen porous bags full of moth balls out of sight until they get placed in every boat compartment on the day of reckoning.
I fear that day will come this week.
It will be painful looking at the Lund while ice fishing gear is gathered and rigged in the other back corner of the pole barn shed.
The Vexilar is charged and slipped into a six-gallon bucket, a half-dozen ice rods are rigged with new 2-pound test line and zipped into a go-bag with two ice dippers, hemostats, pliers, tackle boxes and handwarmers.
The 18-volt drill is hooked to the auger and placed on the Quik-Shak next to an ice spud and throwable PFD for a more comfortable seat on the bucket—and the possibility that winter really hasn’t arrived yet after all.
Be careful out there!
