The first of six week-long turkey hunting periods closes Tuesday with a few harvest tags still available in southern Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website.
Perusing turkey information on this venue slapped me with the reality that 2020 will go down as a pivotal moment in the American experience. The first screen that pops up when exploring this link is a big red box explaining government allowed parameters during the coronavirus pandemic.
The third bullet point in this box states “outdoor recreation is an ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY under Gov. Evers’ safer at home order.”
Damn right, outdoor recreation is essential!
The coronavirus is an event horizon for America. Shutting down the economy and establishing guidelines was reasonable and prudent while Americans wrapped their heads around the big picture.
But an event horizon is a signpost at the gateway of a black hole. We need to keep our ears forward as this situation continues to shake out.
We have given up our Constitutional right to pursuit of happiness temporarily for the greater good. But as hunters and fishers, we don’t need government blessing to follow our passion once the parameters of personal responsibility and consequences are fully understood as we head out to the woods and waters.
Davy Crockett was a pathfinder on many levels. His advice “be sure you’re right, and then go ahead” has long been a personal mantra. The state was wise to allow turkey hunting this spring in otherwise closed state parks.
Without this blessing, there would be a number of folks engaging in stealthy civil disobedience on these public properties in the weeks ahead.
Turkey hunting is second only to chasing whitetails when it comes to hunting in Wisconsin. Approximately 200,000 hunters participate in the spring turkey hunts annually, harvesting around 40,000 bearded birds for an 18.1 % success ratio.
The turkey link on the DNR website is overflowing with charts, facts and stats through which folks can calculate percentages and make hunting plans.
This plethora of information might be helpful to those relying on shiny objects to chart their every move.
But for those still carrying a flip phone in a smart-phone world, there is confident peace of realizing the value of time spent in the woods with their personal high-tech gadget either turned off or left at home.
The unlimited consequences of Lyme disease deserve more attention than coronavirus when sitting out there alone in the woods. Bug repellent application may prove even more prudent than patterning your scattergun prior to the hunt in months and years ahead.
More than 40 years chasing long spurs has convinced me jakes are the only bearded birds who want to investigate calling that sounds more like a boss gobbler than they do.
“Putting the birds to bed” the evening before the hunt and sneaking back into the woods at “Oh-dark-thirty” to set up close—but not too close—to the roost is a skill I’ve never mastered.
Savoring a cup of coffee next to the truck at the crack of dawn and trying to elicit a shock gobble with a couple toots on a crow call has personally allowed filling more tags than scaring birds off the roost and having a shooter come wandering in late morning when disrupted sleeping patterns push you into a peaceful snooze with your back against a mighty oak.
Napping can be a great way to bag a bird if you let a decoy or two do the work instead of a turkey call.
Chatter from squirrels or jays often provides advanced warning that something is sneaking through your neck of the woods.
Silent observation can reap great rewards.
For the short term, I’ve adopted this stance in watching government. Davy Crockett’s frontier wisdom still rings of truth.