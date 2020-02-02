Rabbit hunting has been the best hook-n-bullet option across southern Wisconsin for the past week or so—at least on those rare sunny afternoons.
With a fresh blanket of winter on the ground, low light periods at dawn and dusk can provide a good diversion for folks who like to grab the AR, don snow cammo and head for a brushy fence line with the family dog’s favorite squeaker toy.
But when it comes to the “catching” part of fishing, times are tough all over. Sure, you can catch a mess of bluegills in Monona Bay. Just drop the tiniest black rat finkee down the hole and you can experience slow—but steady—action all day long.
Success boils down to the “tale of the tape.” A fisherman’s mental tape tends to record this catch as “honest eight-inchers.” If your fillet board has a built-in ruler, this finned bounty will struggle to make seven inches when it’s time to put them to the knife.
On other waters, “frosting lickers” can be a source of torment. The Vexilar transmits an undeniable electronic signal that fish are down there. Some are willing to follow the little flash of your lure several feet up the water column before sliding back down into the depths.
Don’t blame your self-perceived angling expertise or the fish for this lack of enthusiasm to reward your efforts with dinner. Weather might be conducive to sitting astride a bucket. But it’s midwinter. The fish simply have the midwinter blues.
Those who are patient, or simply have nothing better to do, will eventually be rewarded if they keep changing lures, jigging cadence and other subtle nuances of bait presentation.
A couple days ago, I was fishing the nether reaches of the Black River. Crappies have been holding in a couple of cloistered spots for a solid two weeks, 1 to 3 feet off the bottom over 15 to 22 feet of water.
These slabs showed little interest in a horizontal presentation that day. All Puppet Minnows, Mini Merts, Flutter Spoons and Punch Jigs got was a decent washing.
Vertical presentation generated a little more interest. Several fish followed a tiny Buckshot Rattle Spoon up several feet in the water column before spooking if the bait was dropped a half-inch deeper or even dead-sticked.
The half-dozen slabbers willing to commit after four long hours with butt on bucket all hit a Kelly green Li’L Cecil that was steadily jigged away from their electronic marks in aggressive two-inch lifts. These fish were all an honest inch or two shy of foot-long ruler length, wide across the back.
Old-school recipe
Plenty to feed my wife, the “Admiral,” and I an all-you-can-eat feast with 1½ fillets left over. After a half-century of frying beer-battered fillets, I have concluded the old school method is still the very best.
Shore Lunch, Fryin’ Magic and Panko bread crumbs all fall short of a recipe revealed a couple years ago by 85-year-old Mary Christoffer, known from Prairie du Chien to Stoddard along our western border as “Fishing Machine.”
Ingredients are simple. Start with a stale beer which has gone flat after sitting at room temperature overnight. Mix the beer into equal parts corn starch and Bisquick with a fork, adding a dash of salt, pepper and a tablespoon of vanilla.
Work the batter until it clings to the back of the fork but not between the tines. Meanwhile, bring cooking oil to the point where it responds to a drop of cold water with pops and sizzle. Drop the battered fillets in the oil for a couple minutes until they are golden brown, blot with a paper towel and allow them to cool.
If you feel compelled to add tartar sauce, you’ve done something wrong. Experience teaches the wisdom of having a fresh, cold beer handy if you try to eat when the fillets are still too hot.
This morning, I’m about to enjoy the remaining 1½ fillets with stout coffee, tempered just a bit with a dusting of cinnamon sprinkled atop the grounds prior to brewing.
Today will be another fishing fiasco of watching fish-like frosting electronically. I’m thinking maybe over on Yellowstone Lake by Argyle. Word is the ice there is a little dicey. This is pretty much the case all over.
Fish interest will increase after Valentine’s Day. This activity spike happens every year, lasting pretty much until “late ice.” The only question is, will “late ice” be a week—or a month—after Valentine’s Day?