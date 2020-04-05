Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ mandate “Safer at Home” that is in place through April 24 makes perfect sense.
Like countless other folks across the state, I am most at home in the woods or out on the water.
Work as a fishing guide is not considered “essential” by the state. Since most of my clients come from all over the map, sharing the wonders and joy of time in the outdoors has been put on hold until the end of the month.
Several days of gorgeous weather this past week have provided the opportunity to rediscover the genesis of lifelong passion, sitting on a bucket in a pasture at a secluded bend on a small river, drownin’ worms and jerkin’ perch.
Perch spawn at essentially the same time as walleyes every spring. DNR statistics indicate the walleye is Wisconsin’s most sought after fish. But visit far-off venues from “Big Winnie” in northern Minnesota to waters around Devil’s Lake in North Dakota in our American experience prior to the travel ban and license tags from the Land of Cheese outnumber home state tags because of our wicked lust for perch.
Perch rate up there with Packers, brats and brandy in our DNA.
That goes especially for those jumbo ringers with football dimensions. We would do anything for the Packers and go anywhere for the perch.
Perch are finned gold. Find the jumbos and Walter Huston’s spastic dance in 1948’s “Treasure of Sierra Madre” seems almost comatose.
This is especially true when the closest evidence of humanity is the chugging of a tractor or car flying down a distant blacktop.
Once perch are located, the simplest tactics often provide the best results—just a hook, line, sinker and a pinch of ’crawler, presented close to the bottom. When perch are on an aggressive chew, just about any fishin’ stick will catch them.
Of course, a sensitive rod will usually produce more fish, especially in the hands of somebody who has spent a lifetime chasing their passion. My nine-foot St. Croix panfish rod would have cost more than a month’s wages when perchin’ passion was first realized as a kid baling hay for 75 cents an hour.
The lucky ones have somebody who introduced them to fishing when they were barely out of diapers. Kids have an extremely short attention span. They need to feel a finny tug in minutes.
Once they catch the fever, hours are not too long to wait for a bite.
Time on the water quietly whispers where fish are likely to be. The dark-bottomed back eddy adjacent to deeper, swifter water immediately downstream from a sandy, gravelly bottom on the outside of a river bend just looked “fishy” when I first discovered its treasure about a dozen years ago.
Perch will probably be done spawning and sliding back downstream into a bigger river as you read these words. Egg sacks in the few females I cleaned started getting loose and bloody last Tuesday.
Tuesday was the seventh day in a row my wife had to eat fresh-caught perch for supper. When she wants perch, I usually bring home a dozen—enough for two good meals.
There have been several days in the past couple weeks when weather was borderline brutal, minimizing the fun factor. Knowing the perch were there and pondering this fact while looking out a rain-spotted window was excruciating.
But there were a couple days when the sunshine felt good all day long, the air was sweet and fresh and cardinals were giving virtuoso performances. Between bites there was time to watch waterfowl and sandhill cranes overhead and a pair of muskrats sliding through the water near the opposite bank.
Thought processes were simple yet profound while putting yet another perch in the bucket. Childlike wonder: Were there hundreds of perch swimming by? Thousands? Another pinch of ’crawler was threaded on the #8 Eagle Claw gold wire hook, ensuring a little tag was dangling off either end of the bait to tempt that finny gold.
Ten hours passed like 10 minutes. No TV blasting gloom and doom. No phone. Just warm sun, clean air, wildlife—and jumbo perch sliding up looking for a tussle about every five minutes.
Life is good.