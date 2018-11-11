Wisconsin’s traditional nine-day gun season opens Saturday, running through the weekend after Thanksgiving, just as it has since the oldest among us were kids.
“Tradition” and “kids” are the two most important aspects of this greatly-revered Wisconsin lifestyle benchmark. Cheese, brats, beer, Packers and the 9-day gun season is who we are.
The players get bellies and wrinkles and eventual immortality in stories around the meat pole and campfire. Young eyes get wide and eventually wise. This fabric of our lives is forever rich, appearing effervescent as both perspective and sharpness of available light continue to change.
Red- and black-checkered woolen mackinaws and even back tags have gone away. Model 12 pump guns and Marlin 336C lever actions have been replaced by ARs and ever “safer” firearms. Tradition endures.
But for the first time in forever, older members of the crew actually wonder aloud if this beautiful thing we call “deer camp” will soon be replaced by an app on a shiny object.
The ominous specter of what might be is replaced by the joyous spirit of the moment in a page right out of Dickens.
We owe it to our forefathers to make this gun season the best one ever. Of course, the deer get a super-delegate vote. Their appearance—or lack thereof —will be a rich part in the 2018 chapter of this never-ending story.
Any kid can get on his shiny object and bring up more statistics about deer population, herd density, hunting pressure and a litany of other topics in five minutes than Grandpa or Uncle Chuck could ponder in a lifetime.
This technology doesn’t impress the deer. Not even a little bit. Success is all about time spent in the woods and paying close attention to the salty sages in your crew who reveal timeless pearls of wisdom without even realizing it.
Unfortunately, this blade cuts both ways. Unethical or unsafe practices become the generational status quo. Deer aren’t the only creatures that watch your every word and deed.
My mentors all passed on to an otherworldly dimension years ago. But their whispers still drive my feet to take up a position where the adversary is likely to pass under a given set of circumstances. Personal experience often revealed mistakes. All seasoning is good in this virtual hunter’s stew.
Our whitetail adversary deserves respect. But they are far from the mythical beast status we often elevate them to. Deer are creatures of habit and predictable behavior. They will always be where they need to be and do what they need to do to survive.
There is no deer ever born swift enough to outrun a bullet. But patience is a survival skill that serves these animals well. They often ghost away unseen the very second you open a truck door with behavior learned on previous encounters with drivers and blockers.
A well-planned and executed drive can euchre this option. Sitting tight can be their last, best survival option. The swiftest human can’t outrun a healthy deer. Patience is often the feather that tips the scales one way or the other.
How do you teach patience in a world that runs on instant answers just a finger tap away?
Lead by example. Shut that smart phone off and leave it off.
Lead by example. Throw those shiny objects in a drawer and leave them there until the venison is hanging on the lodgepole.
Bet you can’t do it.
Uncle Chuck had zero tolerance and profoundly colorful response for excuses. Most lifelong hunting lessons contained the central themes of either patience or preparedness. He’ll be out there in spirit again next weekend.
There aren’t many of the Greatest Generation alive and in the woods these days. Learning first-hand from the folks who literally saved the world has been one of life’s greatest gifts.
A new generation will be out in the deer woods next weekend.
The tradition endures, but with unforeseen twists. This might be the year that “I was texting” is the leading excuse for not tagging out since backtags went the way of the 30.30.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse