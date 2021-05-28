Memorial Day weekend is the perfect storm of newly found freedom and perfect weather.
Many folks in southern Wisconsin will be getting their boats out on the water for the first time, offering profound entertainment for seasoned boaters with potential for considerable angst if you happen to be part of some knob’s clown act.
Even those who launch a boat 100 times a year will fail to detach trailer straps or the winch, forget to install the drain plug or forget to hang on to the launch rope at least a time or two every season.
The launch sequence of “Ready, Fire, Aim” is a certainty this weekend. There are only two things you can control when facing this guaranteed scenario: your attitude and your own boat.
Occasional boaters don’t usually operate with malice. “Clueless” is a more apt behavioral description.
They probably don’t realize it’s a serious faux pas to motor between your boat and the shoreline when you’re obviously casting in that direction. Hand gestures and coarse language won’t improve their learning curve.
Don’t expect to have a fishing hot spot to yourself for very long. Just for fun you might try waving a landing net around when there are no other boats within a quarter mile. Odds are the fleet will flock in like gulls behind a commercial fishing boat’s gut pile—maybe within acceptable dry-land social distancing boundaries.
Forget about chasing gamefish this weekend.
If you need to feel that sweet tug on the end of the line, go for panfish. Bluegills and crappies are on the spawning beds right now in many southern Wisconsin lakes.
Bass are done spawning and are ready to feed. But there is much to be said for leaving every rod not equipped with a big, red-and-white bobber at home.
The biggest points of conflict on the water this weekend will be at boat launches. “Ramp rage” is a very real possibility. Count to 10 and ponder those two things that are under your control.
Alcohol consumption is a major factor in boating-related conflicts. Mix three beers with clueless and the best option is to simply vacate the area.
Fortunately, law enforcement will be on the water at many locations for the next four days. Be sure your watercraft is 100% compliant with rules and regulations.
A new law in place on navigable waters that took effect April 1 requires all operators of watercraft to have kill-switch tethers attached to their bodies when the boat is up on plane.
Some wags have observed this is the maritime counterpart of “I pulled you over for a cracked tail light.” Sober boaters have nothing to worry about.
This law had its genesis in a USCG study of boaters thrown overboard and injured due to kill-switch failure.
One unintended consequence is busted beaks when boat operators move suddenly when bouncing across the waves at 50 mph and the kill switch functions like it is supposed to.
Take a few minutes to ponder the reason Memorial Day is a national holiday.
Stay safe out there!