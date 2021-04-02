If you’re fishing the historic Peshtigo River today, it will take longer to park the truck, tug on waders and walk to the stream than hook a fish.
Catching a limit of walleyes likely will take longer.
Maybe an hour. Probably nine of 10 fish hooked in the Peshtigo dam tailwaters right now are snagged.
Odds are more than half of these fish will be suckers—the rest, Wisconsin’s most sought after fish: the walleye.
A hook has to land in a walleye’s mouth to count as a legal catch. With a daily limit of just one walleye, it could take 10—or even 20 casts to tag out.
Most ethical anglers release an egg-laden female, either looking to harvest a male walleye for the pan or a bigger female carrying even more of fishing’s future in her belly.
The Peshtigo—and the Menominee River just a few miles farther up the road—draw legions of fishers from across the Midwest, seeking the marble-eyed fish of dreams. But the real bounty is south of Peshtigo on Highway 41 in the smaller Oconto River.
This stream has a less noteworthy walleye run. Suckers and redhorse are moving inland and upstream here now, too, with perhaps a greater population of rough fish than either walleye destination.
The Oconto is the place to go if you want to fill the freezer. There are no harvest restrictions on suckers and close family member, the redhorse.
From gills back to the tail, a golden redhorse is a truly beautiful fish.
But with a nose like a ’51 Pontiac and a “rubber” mouth protruding out of the bottom of its face, the redhorse isn’t winning any beauty contests.
Unfortunately, we put too much value on pulchritude, especially when we are young. It takes wisdom that comes with time on the planet to appreciate the truly beautiful.
I don’t know if Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a fisherman. But if he was and was still in this dimension, it wouldn’t surprise me to see MLK laughing from the soul while hauling in redhorse on the Oconto River.
When these fish are viewed by their character and taste instead of their looks, redhorse and their cousin, the white sucker, are superb.
When pickled, these fish are even better eating than herring or pike. Smoked or ground up into fish patties, they put salmon to shame.
Although keeping these fish if foul-hooked is legal, it’s much more fun to tempt them with a long, light action rod and redworm fished on the bottom.
These fish tend to move upstream following a seam—like Olympic speed skaters racing around the oval.
Find the seam and you’ll get a bite in less than a minute when redhorse are making their run. Pull back on the “reins” of a 9-foot noodle rod, and it will still take awhile for a redhorse to yield to the pressure.
There are no perch or walleyes in my freezer. There seldom is. If my wife—“the Admiral”—wants to eat these fish, I just go catch some.
Today we will pickle, grind fish and fire up the smoker. A vacuum sealer is essential equipment for those who like to live off the land.
Redhorse patties for supper!