Wisconsin’s general fishing season opens in just a few hours.
It will be “lines in” on the flats near the Tenney Park locks, on the hump out from Governor’s Island and dozens of other traditional opening day hot spots at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
This should be the best opener in recent memory. A couple years ago, southern Wisconsin was pretty much flooded. It wasn’t that many years ago that we set tip-ups on Lake Namakagon in Wisconsin’s north country.
Last year was lockdown. I defied Gov. Tony Ever’s order. Anybody that doesn’t believe fishing is essential certainly won’t get my vote in the future.
Civil disobedience and a general lack of civility have been part of the American fabric in recent years. This is the only downside of tomorrow’s opener.
I fear “ramp rage” will be widespread as a parade of boat trailers causes gridlock at boat launches across the state.
It might rain Saturday. That’s OK. The fish are already wet. With water temperatures north of 60 degrees across the southern part of the state, gamefish will likely have the feedbag on.
Weather patterns are a solid two weeks ahead of what we usually see in a “normal” year. Morels have been popping up for a solid week already. At least the little grey guys. One good, warm soaking rain and it will be showtime.
Since fish are cold-blooded creatures, both warm water and cool water species are active when water temperatures are around 60 degrees. Even in Big Green Lake—our deepest inland lake—shallow bays with a northern exposure and dark bottom substrata will draw fish like an unseen magnet because water is warmest there.
Walleyes will be in shallow water at this latitude right after midnight for several reasons; water temperature, feeding tendencies and—most important—because the food is there.
Understanding the predator-prey relationship is critical in finding consistent fishing success. Don’t go out there hoping to catch a muskie, bass or walleye. Venture forth thinking like a gamefish. Look for the most plentiful, easiest fish food.
On this opening weekend that means looking in water no deeper than 10 feet; probably in water half that depth.
On a large lake like Mendota, this means concentrating on maybe 10 percent of those 10,000 acres.
The easiest, most plentiful prey species are close to edges like shorelines right now. When you eliminate all water deeper than 10 feet and colder than 60 degrees on a 10,000-acre lake Saturday, the first cast likely will be in front of a fish.
If the offering hiding a hook has a similar bait profile to the most plentiful forage, your next words might be a flashback to the old Mickey Mouse Club; “Annette, Annette!”
Of course, a landing net waving in the morning breeze will attract about as much attention as a confederate battle flag. Boats containing anglers of all political persuasions will immediately flock to your location.
Then our human tendency in recent years of incivility and lack of courtesy will drive behavior, putting a pin in the party hog for all gathered.
The best way to avoid confrontation this weekend is to do some yard work. If fishing is not an option, go look for a trout stream where there are no vehicles parked within easy walking distance.
Every year there are changes to the DNR’s fishing regulations. This guide never gets any smaller. With all the regulations, our resource is well protected from exploitation.
This raises the serious question: Why does Wisconsin still have an “opening day” for game fish?
The most insidious behavior modification attempt is not a DNR regulation. It is a federal law that went in effect April 1.
The law mandates the operator of any boat that is up on plane headed to the next hot spot must be attached to a “kill switch” lanyard to the motor.
This law has much in common with the slippery slope of pending gun control legislation. It’s hard to argue against having a means to stop the motor if you fall out of the boat.
I think this is the maritime counterpart of the “I pulled you over because your license plate light is burnt out” ploy.
For the record, as a USCG licensed merchant mariner, I ALWAYS follow a zero-alcohol policy when operating a boat. But you can see where this is going for Joe Six-Pack after a 70-hour work week.
Please be careful—and courteous—out there this weekend, my fellow Americans.