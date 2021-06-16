My adult daughter, Jessica, asked what I wanted for Father’s Day. She was surprised when I replied, “a unicorn, space flight or return to normalcy in America.”
Seven decades on the planet has taught the definition of “pessimist” is: an optimist with experience.
This time frame has provided ample opportunity to accumulate more outdoor gear than Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops combined. Wait a second—these retail giants are already combined.
Independent companies and corporations have been gobbled up by competition. One-stop shopping is great—until the wheels fall off the supply chain.
Gear wears out and needs to be replaced if you want to stay in the game. The American outdoors world was rocked when Evinrude motors went belly up last October. This giant was born here in Wisconsin back in 1903.
Mercury is now the only American-made outboard. I’ve only owned one. It should have been painted lemon yellow instead of black.
Two days after getting news of Evinrude’s untimely demise, I reached out to my boat dealer for more than 30 years, Jerry’s Sports Service in Beloit. “Beaver” Edwards said he would reach out to Yamaha, my new outboard motor of choice.
Edwards’ stellar reputation played a major role in being named to the Yamaha National Fishing Pro Staff. I ordered a new “Yammie” the very same day.
Fallout from COVID-19 snapped many key links in the supply chain. Last January, I got an email from Yamaha indicating my motor wouldn’t be shipped until August.
Since this sad news, the shipping date got bumped back to this December. As of right now, it looks like the motor might get shipped on January 12, 2022.
All the fishing gear in the world won’t do you much good without a dependable motor to take you to the fish.
Wednesday marked fishing trip No. 112 for the year. Tackle gets lost. Gear breaks. Okuma reels told me they won’t have product available until next year.
Sufix superbraid fishing line is part of the Rapala family of products. I really like their yellow hi-vis line.
Rapala advised there is no suffix superbraid available between 6- and 40-pound test.
I reached out to Pure Fishing—an even bigger conglomerate than the Rapala family of companies. I have been on their Select Angler program for years.
All I need is a couple of reels, some lures and some line. The Select Angler team advised the product ordering framework is on the fritz for the foreseeable future.
Elon Musk hasn’t returned Jessica’s phone calls. She visited the local unicorn dealer. They told her the supply chain has been disrupted by backlog of a microchip.
The horn won’t work without it.
Will Sunday bring a necktie or coffee mug?