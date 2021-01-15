Saturday and Sunday have been declared a “Free Fishing Weekend” in Wisconsin.
All fishers are exempt from needing a fishing license or trout stamp to fish inland waters and streams.
Stocked trout ponds are off limits.
Of course, bag limits and size restrictions are still enforced. This is no problem if you go trouting in a stream, because every fishery is catch-and-release until spring anyway.
Weather conditions should be ideal—for January—with temps hovering around 30 degrees and light winds in the forecast.
Even though southern Wisconsin hasn’t been under the frostbit thumb of a polar vortex so far this winter, fish are in their winter doldrums with metabolism slowed by cold water temperatures and decreased oxygen levels under the ice.
Trout aren’t impacted as much, as they are more active in cold water, and oxygen levels in bubbling trout streams are just fine.
Trout fishing is on the personal agenda this weekend because my oldest daughter, Jessica, wants to go. She is a Firearm Owners Identification card-carrying Illynesian who lives in northwest Illinois.
But a father’s love is unconditional, so we will go.
Initially, the plan was checking out either Blackhawk Lake near Cobb or Yellowstone Lake close to Argyle, because both these small lakes are closer to home for her.
Neither of these waters is known for producing slab-sized panfish. But smaller pannies are generally more willing to make your spring bobber dance. Both of these lakes are also a fair distance from bigger towns.
Jessica’s plea to bring her dogs along confirmed the wisdom in chasing stream trout this weekend. Her two hounds are right out of central casting from the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.”
Actor Darrin McGavin has a classic line about the neighbor’s dogs (Bumpus hounds) when they burst into his house and steal the Christmas turkey. My daughter’s two mutts could be Bumpus Dog Instructors.
Having dogs run wild through a cloister of intense bucketeers may be acceptable behavior down in Illynesia.
It doesn’t cut the mustard here.
Mustard is likely to play a key role in this weekend’s dad/daughter experience. Pretty sure her thundering curs will spook every worthwhile trout that is lurking in the shadows of an undercut bank.
Jess likes mustard and relish on her bratwurst. A small propane grill and a can of Bush’s “Grillin’ Beans” will probably be the highlight of this weekend’s family adventure.
We might catch a trout or two on little black Panther Martin spinners—if the dogs don’t jump in the stream and try to intercept them.
A vision of her Bumpus dog clones knocking the grill off the tailgate and blowing up the truck almost goaded me into making baloney sandwiches. But we’ll have vennie brats.
It’s the Wisconsin way.