My daughter, Emily, decided to drive cross-country to San Diego in 2006 when ordered to a new posting by the U. S. Coast Guard.
Her mother was worried. I was concerned.
Since riding “shotgun” was not an option, giving her a little Colt .380 Mustang pistol seemed the best option. I had carried the Mustang for years—before “concealed carry” was a common behavior.
When I asked Neil McLaughlin, a state game warden, what he thought about a law-abiding citizen carrying a concealed firearm without a permit he replied, “I would rather be tried by 12 honest men than carried by six”.
This made perfect sense in the 1970s.
But not today.
My wife and daughter, Jessica, have concealed carry permits. Emily does not. California doesn’t accept that part of the 2nd Amendment says the right to keep and bear arms SHALL NOT be infringed.
Emily is a mixed martial artist. She is one helluva boxer with reasonable “ground game” skills. She could whip her weight in wildcats.
But there are bigger critters prowling the urban jungle. She still carries that little Colt occasionally, espousing the Old West logic, “God did not make all men equal—Col. Colt did”
Emily and her beau, Cale, flew back to the Midwest to spend time with family a couple of weeks ago.
I was not surprised when Cale asked for her hand in marriage. He gave her a beautiful ring. I gave Cale a new Sig Sauer .22 cal. Mosquito as a “welcome to the family” gift.
Guns have been part of my family fabric for generations. When I asked Matt Law for his daughter’s hand, we celebrated by shooting guns. Matt gave me a model 1911 .45 cal. as a “welcome to the family” gift.
When my daughters were young, we spent a lot of time camping. Plinking with .22s was usually part of the camping trip.
Emily and my future son-in-law like to camp. She carries a Sig Sauer when working as a Coastie, so I thought the Mosquito would be a perfect fit.
A quick check with the airline indicated there would be no problem flying the pistol back to California in checked baggage. But touching down in San Diego would be entering a United States unlike the one I grew up in.
Cale is a merchant mariner. He is a squared-away, color-between-the-lines guy. Before securing his new pistol for travel, he checked the California Handgun Roster. The Sig Sauer .22 Mosquito was not on the list.
He left it here with me.
The Roster became California law back in 2001. From that point forward, only handguns certified as “safe” by the government could be possessed by law- abiding California citizens. California keeps moving the goal posts regarding certifiable safety.
Initial requirements were gun features like a loaded chamber indicator and engineering changes to prevent a pistol from firing if the magazine was removed. The only folks exempt from handgun roster rules are law enforcement personnel and movie prop masters.
Ponder that caveat for just a minute.
In 2015, the state-mandated pistols must have the capability to mark every spent shell casing so it could be identified as coming from a particular handgun. Sig Sauer and several other manufacturers of top quality handguns couldn’t justify this added manufacturing expense. This is why their .22 Mosquito is not on the California Handgun Roster.
Every one of the 823 handguns certified California “safe” has an expiration date for safety certification. Most will expire within the next year or two and must be recertified.
You might be wondering what micro-marking of shell casings has to do with handgun safety.
The concept is not unlike naming a special prosecutor. Once authorized, the end result can be far away from the initial intention.
The number of “safe” handguns that are legal to possess in California is steadily declining. Several sources who have been following this issue closely predict there will be zero guns on the California Handgun Roster by 2030.
Folks who grew up in the Midwest in the middle of the last century can’t imagine such a thing. Americans living in California since 2001 have learned to accept this situation.
Those coming of age out there in less than 18 years will likely see guns carried by movie prop masters that are rendered incapable of firing as no infringement of their 2nd Amendment rights—if America still has a Constitution in 2030.
