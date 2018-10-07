The junior varsity duck season closes today at sunset, giving hunters until one-half hour before sunrise next Saturday to prepare for the “real” season.
There is little pressure in the first half of a split season. Most of the action is provided by local ducks and migrating teal. The first half of a split is a great time to build a fire in young duck hunter’s bellies, do final brushing on the blind and weed out a few poseurs who call themselves duck hunters but never see the marsh again after opening day.
A few folks with shiny new jackets and waders, which were still in the box just a week ago, will be out there in the tulles next Saturday too, hoping to build a little more “marsh cred.”
Take comfort in the knowledge that these sky-busting twits who treat a duck call like a New Year’s Eve noisemaker will be long gone when the big push comes blowing through the state around Thanksgiving.
The very best waterfowling is usually between Thanksgiving and season’s end, which is Dec. 2 this year, with a six-duck limit making every single shiver worthwhile—if things don’t freeze up before then.
This has been one of the weirdest weather years I can ever recall. Anything is possible between now and December.
Don’t put that cammo T-shirt in mothballs just yet. The good news is: the ducks are coming regardless. Waterfowl numbers in Canada’s prairie pothole country are solid. We have the potential for a truly memorable year.
Most years, the “little push” passes through southern Wisconsin about Nov. 2, driven by a cold-weather event. This benchmark is easy to remember because it’s my wife’s birthday.
For 47 years I’ve given her the same gift: my absence.
A cold, wet, windy Nov. 2 will find me thinking of her in the duck blind.
A crisp, quiet morning will find me thinking of her up in a tree. Bucks are usually rut-crazed in this neck of the woods about that time.
But some folks who follow whitetails with a passion, say peak rut will come early this year. Maybe as early as the 22nd of this month.
Bucks were still hanging happily in “bachelor groups” just a couple of nights ago. It was a rainy evening. Probably should have gone duck hunting.
The exceptionally wet year we’ve had is a mixed blessing; there is plenty of sheet water around to hold the ducks, but they have many many, more places to loaf than in a “normal” year.
There are a couple of facets of this year’s fall migration so far that literally fly against the norm.
The first is an early migration of snowy egrets. This non-game species pushed through southwestern Wisconsin in substantial numbers a couple of weeks ago when we were still experiencing Augustine temperature and humidity.
The second is the arrival of good numbers of “brown ducks’—gadwall and widgeon. These species migrate after the early push of teal and prior to most mallards, usually about October 10. There are already significant numbers of brown ducks in the area, taking advantage of all of the loafing habitat.
True to form, these ducks reached our area ahead of the wind-blown first cold front of seasonal change last week.
But they usually push south ahead of the second major cold front of seasonal change, which almost always shows up when I should be focusing on a birthday gift for my wife.
Are 2018’s ceaseless weather changes harbingers of much heralded climate change? Early arrival of egrets and brown ducks are undeniable “inconvenient truths.”
But the lifespan of a man is but a blink of the eye to the Creator, with the birth of a nation like the United States not much more than that—industrial Revolution included.
From the quotable Donald Rumsfeld, “We don’t know what we don’t know.”
One thing I DO know is there are good numbers of gadwall and widgeon in the area and plenty of water to hold them until the “real” opening day of waterfowl season next Saturday.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse