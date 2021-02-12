By mid-February most folks in southern Wisconsin see snow as a four-letter word beginning in “s.”
This is especially true when Mother Nature dumps 3 to 6 inches of the white “s” overnight, putting the kibosh on easy travel in the outdoors.
Usually this big dump is followed by clear, blue skies dominated by an arctic high pressure system making fishing tough—after you’ve already dragged a heavy ice shack a half-mile out to a spot where fish have been active—at least just before and during passage of the white weather system.
This past week is a prime example.
Hunting options are few this time of year. But these conditions are somewhere between ideal and spectacular if the quarry is cottontail rabbits.
Rabbit season is open through Feb. 28. The daily bag limit is three.
The apex of the rabbit hunting experience involves sneaking into the woods with a savvy beagle or two. But few hunters have passion for rabbit hunting to the extent of owning one of these lovable but very independent hounds.
Heading out on snowshoes with a .22 pistol is just one short click down the smile dial for those who love to hunt.
I carry my Ruger Model 22/45 in a shoulder holster rig because it is safer than a belt holster for somebody who falls down a lot when trying to navigate through brushy cover in snowshoes.
This tendency can be alleviated to a great degree if you move slowly and with purpose—exactly what it takes to get rabbits moving a hop or two before they bolt through the brush.
Like deer, rabbits like to spend cold February afternoons out of the wind and close to food, soaking in the sun’s warmth near the edge of heavy escape cover in case they need to skedaddle.
If you’re familiar with the woods being hunted, you’re probably already aware of frequently used rabbit trails the cottontails stomp into virtual highways in those days between the snows.
But the afternoon after we’ve been blessed with a six-inch dump, escape trails are not an option. Rabbits prefer to sit, hunched up in their forms, instead of breaking trail.
Taking the time to “walk with your eyes” instead of floundering ahead in snowshoes will often reveal this culinary delight trying to hide in plain sight—the perfect target for a .22 pistol.
Retrieving this future hasenpfeffer has a short but steep learning curve. It doesn’t take many steps to realize the wisdom of removing the snowshoes before venturing into the briar patch.
This epiphany is often realized about the same time you realize the wisdom of wearing brush-buster pants.
Wool is a remarkable fabric that has been around for centuries. But wool is a burr magnet. Everything from burdock to “hitchhikers” will actually fly through the air to snuggle into wool garments.
That’s OK. It’s February.
Counting burrs is one more way to counter cabin fever for folks who don’t like jigsaw puzzles.