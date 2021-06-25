Walleyes are crepusculent feeders.
This 10-cent word means Wisconsin’s most sought after gamefish is most active at low light.
This doesn’t mean the only way to catch walleyes is with live bait under a lighted slip-sip bobber when navigation lights are part of the program.
On ultra-clear lakes like Geneva and Big Green, odds for hooking up are certainly better in the dark.
But on the ever-blooming Madison chain and Rock River system—including Koshkonong—wind is a good thing, with cloudy skies also likely to push a walleye’s “eat button.”
With water temperatures in the mid-70s, fish metabolism is in overdrive. Walleyes and other gamefish species are forever dogging their forage base, waiting for the optimum moment to chow down.
On anything but the clearest of Wisconsin waters, a cloudy sky or little breeze to diffuse sunlight might be all that’s needed to ignite the bite.
This is especially true on the lower Wisconsin River, where walleyes spend a great deal of time cruising the downstream edge of myriad sandbars looking for an easy meal. With our borderline drought/low water conditions a “deep hole” from the Sac dam downstream can be anyplace with just five feet of water.
The current seam where walleyes (and smallmouth bass) are looking for an easy meal can be just 10 feet wide—at the steepest breakline between shallow sand and significantly deeper water.
Anchoring up is the best way to fish such a spot. It may take several attempts to find the “sweet spot” where the current will take your bait naturally from the shallow sand into deeper water.
Live bait, most notably leeches or caught on-site river shiners, fished on the lightest jighead or Lindy rig possible provide your best chances for hooking up if the wind isn’t blowing or under a deep blue sky.
But if either of these conditions is in play, an in-line spinner like the venerable Mepps, #5 Shad Rap or lipless vibrating crankbait like the Rat-L-Trap can prompt those marble eyes to go on the chew in a big way.
The impact of cloud cover or a little wind in late June for walleyes can’t be overemphasized.
Fishing the lower Wisconsin River near Muscoda last week with clients, we were anchored up in a perfect spot. But winds were calm, with only the occasional puffy cumulus cloud minimizing light penetration when it passed in front of the sun.
In those few minutes when light penetration was muted, the bite was on fire. But when the sun returned to establish summer dominance, live bait was the only way to hook up.
With water levels so low, water clarity is also uberclear. Game fish can see your lure the instant it hits the water, often following this unusual “invader” right to boat side before ghosting away.
When the lure retrieve is within five feet of the boat, do a “figure L”. Not a muskie fisher’s “figure 8”—just change the lure’s direction before pulling it out of the water to make another cast.
Little tricks can make a HUGE difference as we edge closer to the mid-point of summer.