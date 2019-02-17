Snowshoes left a much larger carbon fiber footprint than Muck boots after that substantial snow blew through the area last week.

Bright sun and calm winds created pleasantly warm conditions for February.

Rabbits seemed to be everywhere, but my Ruger .22 pistol was at home in the gun safe. Cottontail season closes in less than two weeks.

You can bet fried rabbit will be on the menu if we get another sunny, warm afternoon like that before month’s end!

Valentine’s Day had me thinking about River’s Edge Resort at the Dells. The Leonhardt family, which has run this resort for decades, usually has their boat ramp below the Dells dam on Wisconsin River cleared by Valentine’s Day—usually at least a week before the public boat ramp next door is free of ice and snow.

Not so this year. Winter is still very much in control of our environment.

So far this winter has been a beaut. Waddling through fresh snow the other day had me thinking about climate change on that long, quiet loop through the woods.

The fishing diary I’ve kept for 40 years wasn’t much of a reference point in 2018, beyond confirming the fact we were going through a very weird year. Is weird the new normal?

Winters have been mild the past several years. Were these conditions weird?

At least seasonal patterns were fairly predictable 2015-2017. Last year we had February in April. This year started out with March weather the first three weeks of January.

Was this a precursor of flip-flopping monthly weather patterns in 2019?

Nostradamus isn’t around to provide any clues. Looking back to the time this scholar came up with all those quatrain profundities, the weather was goofy, too.

Studies compiled by the Danish Meteorological Institute and Stockholm University indicate a century of worldwide global warming called the ‘Medieval Warm Period’ from 950-1050 during which the planet heated up even more than we are experiencing early in the 21st century.

Greenhouse gases aren’t a likely cause for this change, unless there was a massive uncharted global cow-spiracy.

Shuffling through the silence of gorgeous snow covered pines had me wondering if Thomas Tusser lived long enough to regret penning “April Showers Bring May Flowers” in 1557. A global cooling pattern known as the “Little Ice Age” impacted the planet’s weather 23 years later and hung around for 140 years.

Both of these periods of significant weather change seem like ancient history to folks who are on the planet now.

But a century is only a blink of the Creator’s eye.

From the perspective of a guy who has only paid close attention to changes in the natural world for about a half-century, the climate change of 2018 and weather so far this year is alarming.

On a personal level, there isn’t much a person playing the back 9 of life can do about the climate change brouhaha.

My fairly new Chevy truck is much more fuel efficient than the rusty old ’65 that cruised a lot of Wisconsin back roads.

The Evinrude E-Tech outboard that pushes my Lund isn’t as eco-friendly as the oars that used to push a leaky old wooden boat. But the E-Tech is one of the most fuel-efficient outboards available today.

Americans are already doing more than many other countries—most notably China and India—to reduce our carbon footprint on the planet.

This is a good thing. Gov. Evers announced Wisconsin is joining the U.S. Climate Alliance. That’s a good thing, too.

Wisconsin’s once incredibly rich natural resources have taken an undeniable and serious hit during the past 20 years. When the “Sportsmen for Walker” group couldn’t find a phone booth to hold a rally in, it was clearly beyond time for regime change.

I am thankful for the opportunity to strap on carbon fiber snowshoes and go lightfooting through the woods any time there is fresh snow on the ground. As Americans, I believe we owe it to future generations to leave the natural environment as good—preferably better—than the situation we inherited.

Regarding climate change, effort might be better spent working on things that we could have a more immediate positive impact on.

If Thomas Tusser would have updated his classic spring catch phrase to “April Sleet Brings Frozen Feet” at the dawn of the Little Ice Age in 1580, would we be living in a more eco-friendly world today?