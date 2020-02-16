With arctic high pressure squeezing fish metabolism into a perpetual negative mood, light line, the tiniest lures and ultra-sensitive spring bobbers often spell the difference between bluegill fish tacos and dining on Mrs. Paul’s mystery fillets.
Early and late in the hardwater season you can get by with bigger ice flies and 2-pound test fluorocarbon line.
With active feeding windows that can last mere minutes a couple times each day, dropping down to a tiny, shiny object on a size 14-16 hook fished on ¾-pound test line and a strike indicator that twitches with little more than fish intention can be key to snatching finned life from a brutal environment.
St. Croix offers what I believe is the most sensitive spring bobber on the market. Another option is the tiniest of Thill floats in a “pencil” configuration to minimize resistance when a fish decides to investigate. The downside of an old-school float is continually re-pegging it to fish the entire water column.
A YouTube video of an old guy trying to thread ¾-pound test line through the eye of a No. 16 hook would not require a laugh track to prompt anyone watching this ordeal.
Fortunately, wisdom sometimes comes with age. The ideal tool for joining light line to a tiny lure is commonly called a “bobbin fly threader.” This was no doubt designed by an old “dry-fly only” purist sometime in the not-so-distant past.
The device is a very fine diamond-shaped wire. A hemostat also plays a major role in the rigging procedure. Trying to hold a No. 14 hook between a chubby thumb and forefinger to thread a spider thread line is like an over-served person trying to hit a bullseye in a tavern dart game 10 minutes before bar time.
With the “bobbin fly threader,” all you have to do is secure the hook with the hemostat, push the point of the wire “diamond” through the hook’s eye, poke about 10 inches of line through the invading part of the wire, pull the little clip on the back end of the diamond toward you, then finish the knot.
Even with this ingenious appliance, there is still great potential for a humorous YouTube video in an attempt to wed hook and line in a stiff breeze with low-light conditions.
This is why old guys often shuffle out on the ice with a dozen sticks in their bucket rather than just two rods with baits in a horizontal and vertical presentation.
Lures can be changed quickly if your line is rigged with a tiny Fas-Snap. A hemostat makes this task both quicker and easier.
Even the smallest Fas-Snap has too much diameter to thread through the eye of a tiny hook. The solution is pre-tying several rigs with an 18-inch leader of ¾-pound test with the smallest barrel swivel available on the upper end of the leader tied to the Fas-Snap.
The use of ultra-heavy tungsten in jigs has taken the ice fishing world by storm in recent years. Tungsten jigs are available in a rainbow of colors. When fishing is truly tough, the Marmooksa Tungsten Gem is my go-to bait.
This lure has the shiniest of shiny objects—a tiny faux gemstone. Diamond, ruby and emerald are all great colors.
Some configuration of soft plastic completes this dead-of-winter presentation. Plastics are now available in a many different styles and colors. Sometimes the fish want a plastic with a bunch of little legs. Other times the only thing they’ll hit is the basic nail-tail or paddle tail.
Sensitive electronics are key to both finding fish and determining the presentation action that triggers a response.
Once “on” fish, the first step is determining if they respond better to a horizontal or vertical presentation. The next consideration is bait profile. The final step is finding the most tempting color.
Even with all this stealthy effort, there are times when action is slow early—but then it slacks right off after that.
The fish get a vote, too!