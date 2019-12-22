Pheasant season closes Jan. 5 with a few hardcore upland hunters heading out that day as a matter of principle.

But chances of success are much better this week with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ release of 2,260 ringnecks on eight state-managed properties last Friday.

“This is the third year for our ‘holiday hunt’ for pheasants on the public hunting grounds,” DNR wildlife biologist Jason Cotter said. “The late-season release has been wildly popular the past couple of seasons.”

Cotter said 300 roosters went cackling into the switchgrass on the Avon Bottoms property, with no birds released at Evansville-Footville and other popular “local” spots because Rock County is part of a new special holiday doe-only deer hunt Dec. 24-Jan. 1 for anyone holding remaining antlerless tags.

Blaze orange clothing is required everywhere this late firearm season is open—with the exception of coyote and waterfowl hunters.

Green County doesn’t have a special holiday deer hunt. Only a little neck of this county is in the Avon Bottoms. Requiring blaze orange for bird hunters once the holiday deer hunt kicks off is the epitome of back-door brilliance.

Cotter said most upland hunters wear blaze orange even when this highly visible safety measure isn’t required. But this commonsense clothing choice is not mandated for bird hunters most of the year.

I chafe at most government intervention like regulating soft-drink size like they do out in the Big Apple. Minimizing the chance of getting shot when hunting at a venue where there are others focused more on busting a cap than safety of those not in your hunting party seems like a no-brainer.

Years ago, I went pheasant hunting with a co-worker who had an excellent bird dog and a disdain for blaze orange clothing. The reason became obvious when he took me to a promising spot on private ground where he said he had “exclusive permission.”

Birds were all over the place. There was profound satisfaction in limiting out in less than 15 minutes by bagging a double with my little 20-gauge Ithaca SKB stackbarrel.

We heard a tractor approaching as the shorthair delivered my second bird to his master’s hand. I wanted to thank the farmer for letting us hunt.

My partner yelled, “RUN! Run for your life!” Only then did I discover he didn’t have permission to hunt that ground. It was the last time we hunted together.

Seems to me the only reason for wearing camouflage with no blaze orange when upland hunting is either stupidity or nefarious intent.

The DNR can’t regulate either trait on private lands. But mandating clothes that say, “Hey, I’m out here!” on public hunting grounds is certainly within their purview.

Odds that Dick Cheney will be out there in the Avon enjoying the holiday pheasant hunt are pretty long. But you might consider throwing on the blaze orange if you plan on hunting there before this safety measure is required when the holiday doe season comes in on the 24th.

With just a couple hunting days left before Christmas, a blaze orange hunting vest would be a great gift for an upland hunter on your list.

Many youngsters will find their very first gun under the tree Wednesday.I’m looking forward to my 68th Christmas. The best one EVER was back in 1961 when colorful paper was ripped from a large rectangular box with “Sears folding chair” on the cardboard.

Every youngster’s dream!

Inside the box was a single-shot, break-open 20-gauge scattergun. Dad chuckled, then smirked with the knowledge the best gift was yet to come: mentoring the kid by planting the seed which would grow into a lifetime of passion and respect for the outdoors.

Merry Christmas, everyone!