Ice fishers have plenty of options from Madison and to the north as we celebrate the birth of Christ tomorrow.
But frozen waters across southern Wisconsin haven’t added any thickness until arctic high pressure arrived today.
Snowfall at the critical time when a body of water locks up tends to create cloudy ice.
Cloudy ice supports about half as much weight as clear ice. A band of snow passed through Janesville as water morphed from a liquid to solid state about two weeks ago.
But just 50 miles north, relatively little snow fell, resulting in clear, smooth ice from Petenwell Flowage west to the Mississippi River.
Exceptionally low river levels along our western border, clear ice that is 2- to 3-inches thick and barometric pressure that is far from pegging out the dial at 31 millibars of mercury has resulted in hot action at popular spots like DeSoto Bay on Pool 9 and Shady Maple near Stoddard on Pool 8 just to the North.
Ice thickness builds from the bottom of the sheet—not the top. With ambient temperatures at night only 10 degrees or so, popular winter fisheries across this latitude of our state aren’t increasing ice thickness—or the safety factor—as fishers transition into angling’s fourth season.
Lake Mendota has been a bellweather litmus test for the more than a half-century I’ve been ice fishing this part of the planet. During this quick blink in Earth Science history, Mendota usually “locks up” between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
This past week, Lake Waubesa was covered with a sheet of clear ice. Slightly larger Monona, just a couple links further up the Madison chain, was wide open—and Mendota looked like the good ol’ summertime, without that lovely shade of green.
Eventually we’ll experience several days with temperatures in the single digits dipping to zero or below overnight. When this happens, Mendota will lock up with ice.
There have been several times over the years when an irrational desire to be the first one out there resulted in an unscheduled first ice baptism. This is nothing like getting wet to the groin in March when walking off eroding ice in the spring.
The experience of breaking through the ice in December is beyond breathtaking. It is terrifying—probably because this rude awakening can also be fatal. Ice fish long enough and it will happen to you. Caution tends to fade as passion for ice fishing grows.
There are many folks who want to see you around for many Christmases to come, so PLEASE sally forth prepared to get wet beyond the neck!
I wouldn’t even consider heading out without either a Mustang Type V inflatable personal flotation device or a USCG approved flotation suit until serious winter brings us at least six inches of clear ice.
Years ago I gave up on experimenting with various styles of ice cleats and screwed studs into the soles of task specific ice fishing boots. This allows bold travel across the ice instead of timid shuffling on slick ice without the benefit of cleats. Try this and you’ll eventually smack your noggin.
My Frabill flotation suit is not blissfully ergonomic. Imagine trudging across the ice with a bucket and drill wearing a cardboard box with cardboard arms.
If the flotation suit was made of cardboard instead of nylon and space age fibers you would truly be stylin’.
Cardboard with the Amazon logo instead of cheerful wrapping paper is the new normal for those gifts under the tree in this virtual COVID Christmas.
Merry Christmas to all—and to all, a Good Bite.
