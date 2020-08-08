Somewhere in the Great Beyond, Elvin Barefield must be smiling.
His great-grandson, Gavin, is celebrating his 14th birthday today. Like many days this summer, young Barefield is out on the water with his dad, Phil, and grandpa, Ron.
Elvin hailed from the hill country of southern Illinois, as rich in natural resources as anywhere in Wisconsin. He couldn’t help but notice young Ronnie had a passion for the outdoors that burned even deeper than other kids his age.
Ron still has that passion today.
For decades, he has been one of Wisconsin’s top fishing guides. For my two cents, Barefield is the best guide in the southern half of the state. Ron’s son, Phil, came of age on the woods and waters in Dane County.
But Nashville beckoned. Love of music took Phil around the country working as a musician and DJ. Janesville folks know him better by his stage name: “Phil River” is spinning records on WJVL.
Phil’s priorities changed when his son, Gavin, revealed the same passion for the outdoors that Ron discovered almost before he could walk.
“Gavin started chasing minnows in the minnow bucket when he was just 2,” Ron recalls. “He could make accurate casts by age 5 but didn’t master using a baitcasting outfit until he was almost 7.”
“I have known what I wanted to do with my life since I was 10,” Gavin said, with unmistakable conviction. “ I am going to be a fishing guide.”
He certainly has the genetics, drive and skill set to bring this vision quest to fruition. Sport fishing is one aspect of American society that has seen tremendous resurgence in these COVID 19-crazy times.
Social distancing parameters get awful close to stepping over the line when you’re guiding two clients out of an 18-foot boat.
Gavin has spent considerable time pondering this pickle. “If guiding opportunities are limited due to health concerns, I’ll just start doing a podcast and charge a subscription fee to teach folks how to fish.”
His dad, a self-proclaimed “techno nerd,” has the tools and expertise to make Gavin’s dream a reality. This summer he has been documenting Gavin’s exploits and sharing this Young Turk’s knowledge on social media.
“If this country deteriorates into a virtual fishing reality, I’m willing and ready to let America experience the thrills of fishing through my hat-mounted GoPro camera,” the teenager said.
Grandpa Ron chimed in “that might be a better fit for Gavin. He hasn’t realized that guiding is all about having clients catch fish instead of having them live vicariously by watching you set the hook.”
Ron refuses to cut the kid any slack. Guiding is tough work. Excuses aren’t part of the equation. The adage “a bad day fishin’ is better than a good day at work” doesn’t apply when your work is fishing.
The closest thing a guide can go to as an excuse is the fact that the fish get a vote in being caught, too.
The elder Barefield has spent a lifetime building a solid reputation of guiding excellence. The coronavirus and advancing age have goaded Ron Barefield into limiting the number of guide trips he does each year.
This change in priorities gives Ron more opportunities to groom his grandson for someday taking over his guide business. Part of this is giving Gavin “the business” at every possible opportunity.
Ron and I have shared countless outdoor adventures over the past 40 years. I can say with considerable experience that my buddy Ron Barefield could teach a badger how to badger.
If more families like the Barefields discover what’s truly important in life, there will soon be a shortage of fishin’ poles.