Bow season opens tomorrow in Wisconsin. Most years this means an obligatory pre-dawn trip to a comfortable tree stand to commemorate another year of chasing deer.
The first trip usually causes angst and frustration. A thousand little chainsaws commonly known as mosquitoes quickly bring the realization that you won’t be able to hear a deer sneaking down the trail—especially after stumbling noisily through the woods and realizing tree stand bolts should have been silenced and tested long before venturing in the woods to hang the stand.
You ponder loss of ninja stealth since last season, wondering how your gait morphed from being one with the woods to a rum-soaked sailor on leave with a pocket full of change.
Getting back in the groove requires repetition to the point of muscle memory. This takes time.
A bachelor party of four bucks I’ve seen twice at mid-morning in a cloistered corner of an alfalfa field this past week has consumed most higher thought processes.
Two of this group has inside the ears racks. One is a possible shooter, a fairly heavy-beamed 10 pointer. Maybe a 140 incher. Hard to judge next to the fourth deer in this bachelor pod. Great googly-moogly, he is a BEAUT!
He is a wide, heavy main-frame 12.
A serious contender for a free mount at taxidermist Don Rich Jr.’s. annual monster buck contest. This dominant animal looks like an elk next to that 140.
September has many outdoor options.
We’re a couple months away from the rut, when bucks drop from genius level to extremely bright status. But he has been loafing in a hayfield TWICE in less than a week.
With a south or southwest wind if the bachelor party is bedded down in a copse of cedars not far from the hayfield I might get an honest play in the morning.
That’s the kicker. Five year old bucks don’t reach that age by being stupid. Plus, he’s got three “bodyguards” in surreal sync with the woods.
Conventional wisdom says your best chance at a Booner is the first time you sit in a stand—scent free with absolutely perfect wind.
If the wind is perfect, do I go stink up the woods tomorrow morning, knowing my ninja “A” game just isn’t there yet?
Patterns of this bachelor party are pretty well established—right now. But this will change. Quickly.
All the gear is scent free. A bolt from the crossbow will hit a half-dollar every time from 30 yards or less.
When I hung the stand and cut shooting lanes a month ago everything looked good.
Sleep won’t come easy or last long tonight. With only one good, serious shot at the buck of dreams, What do you do?
