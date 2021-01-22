Mother Nature is making ice today, locking up every lake except two across southern Wisconsin: Lake Michigan and Big Green Lake.
Big Green is our state’s deepest inland lake, dropping away to 235 feet at the deepest point. This Green Lake County water body and Lake Geneva are the only two lakes that aren’t Great Lakes in this part of the state where you can hook into a trophy lake trout.
A trouting trip on Big Green ice has been an annual adventure every February for almost 35 years. According to my fishing diary, there is only one year when this water didn’t freeze to allow winter access by at least ATV.
That year was 2001.
Lake trout tactics were different back in this day. An 18-inch piece of wood with vee-notches in each end with a piece of belly meat and a marble sized strike indicator was the standard presentation in the last century.
Justin Kohn changed this paradigm the year everybody partied like it was 1999.
Kohn started targeting Big Green as soon as he got his driver’s license. Unlike nearby Lake Puckaway, Big Green was just a little too far for this farm kid to drive a family tractor to before he turned 16.
Captain Kohn is 38 now, a licensed Wisconsin guide for more than 14 years. He has always attacked Big Green’s lakers with a passion second only to waterfowling.
Kohn’s clients use rods that are purpose-built, with cutting edge electronics to track these lurking lunkers in 10 to 200 feet of water. Kohn has no favorite lure “to speak of” for these dreadnaughts, hinting that he is “really excited” about the classic Northland Tackle Buckshot Rattle Spoon on steroids.
He likes to tip his secret spoon with a small V-shaped piece of belly meat from a freshly caught cisco or white bass. If one of these species does not oblige, a belly meat substitute called “Chena bait” goes on one of the spoon’s hooks.
Kohn said he has many trout trips in queue waiting for this special lake to freeze.
“We didn’t think the lake would lock up for the past two years,” he said, “but once February arrived we were on the ice into early March. But this might be the first year since I was a kid that the lake won’t let us out there on the ice. I’m really concerned.”
Kohn is on my “top five” list of Wisconsin’s best fishing guides. I’m tickled to say we started fishing together before he started guiding 14 years ago.
He is one who has called me “the old guide” for years. I still call him “sonny.” Justin is cat-quick when it comes to guiding chores like setting planer boards or netting fish in open water—at least by old guide standards.
Now hear this, sonny: You’ll be out there rippin’ trout lips by the day the Packers bring home the Lombardi Trophy in a couple weeks.
I just hope you’ll take a minute to help me tie on a Northland spoon if my glasses break on the Big Green ice.