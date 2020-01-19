This past week I’ve walked up on at least a half-dozen conversations at the hardware store, bait shop, church and elsewhere where the topic was folks falling through the ice everywhere from Lake Koshkonong to backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Mother Nature has been making ice across southern Wisconsin for almost a week. But even with water temperatures holding close to freezing up until Saturday, it still takes time for a 1,000-acre lake to freeze from shore to shore and develop ice at least two inches thick, which is considered marginally safe for foot travel.
Photos taken from space that have been posted on the internet indicate ice finally locked up the vast expanse of northern Green Bay this past Tuesday.
But walking out to winter hotspots like Larson’s Reef, just west of Sturgeon Bay, will leave most folks too tuckered out to grind a couple holes.
Getting out to where whitefish cruise on this reef and sand flats west of Sand Bay by traditional means—like snowmobile ATVs and side-by-sides—is still borderline nuts. That is as we play through the back nine of January—and Green Bay is three climatic zones north of Koshkonong and the Madison Chain.
Waters just north of Titletown are close to the same latitude as the Chetek chain of lakes, arguably the best hardwater in the state for producing consistently large bluegills.
My good friend Dan “Bimbo” Gifford is a truly serious bucketeer. But even Bimbo says he won’t take his four-wheeler out on Prairie Lake until our Packers deliver a sound thumping to the Niners.
Backwaters of the Mississippi can produce some mongo bluegills, as well. Pools 8, 9 and 10 also have a well-deserved reputation for producing incredibly large yellow perch.
Popular “community” spots on all three of these river pools offered decent fishing on marginally “safe” ice even when balmy temps tickling 60 degrees dominated the atmosphere across southern Wisconsin between Christmas and just a couple days ago.
Fish activity has slowed considerably as we fish through the third weekend of the new year. Water temperatures can’t get much colder than 33 degrees and remain in a liquid state unless there is a fair degree of current to shake up water molecules.
DNR studies on winter fish behavior indicate most fish species prefer almost zero current flow when surviving in very cold water—pretty much the status quo in lakes unless you’re navigating near natural current areas like bridges.
Travel around railroad trestles requires even more caution, as dark-colored components like wood bridge pilings absorb and hold heat from the dispassionate winter sun.
Although there is more dissolved oxygen in the water column this year than most years at this time due to open water, arctic high pressure ruling the atmosphere now squeezes air bladders on fish. The resulting bellyache tends to bring their feeding urge up to just a “neutral” level, even on good days this time of year.
Even though we’ll be heading out on new ice this weekend, slowing and downsizing your presentation will put more fish on the ice for the next month or so.
Our American passion for striving to be first in just about any pursuit sets us apart from most other cultures. This is a good thing—most of the time.
Not so much when the game is being first person out on the ice in mid-January. Ice fishers are notorious for gathering in huge groups. Fishing is seldom good in the midst of massed humanity.
You’ll almost always find better action by moving past the outer fringe of the bucket fraternity, even when there are a pile of fish swimming under the ice.
Seeing just a few foregathered requires a little more diplomacy and respect when moving within a stone’s throw to fish, but is often much more productive than following the crowd.
Venturing close enough to hear conversation can reveal little pearls about hot baits and presentations. But if the talk is along the lines of, “This is where Charlie and Bob went in the other day,” you might be wise to moonwalk outta there!