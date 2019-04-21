Opening Day of the general fishing season is less than two weeks away, with a little less chance tip-ups will be part of the presentation this year up north like it was in 2014.

Hardwater is in the “late ice” stage on many northern lakes. Ice will be gone from many of them by opening weekend, but fish activity will be limited because of still-frigid water.

Walleye fishing is hot right now on the Peshtigo and Menominee rivers. Marble eyes are done spawning on the Wisconsin River system, where the white bass run will start any day now.

Here in the Janesville last weekend we had another beautiful snowfall. But the joy of walking in snowshoes one day and sandals the next has lost much of its charm as we celebrate a late-arriving Easter.

A road trip to southern latitudes is a great way to shake off winter. The People’s Republic of Illynesia is out of the question. But Missouri, the “Show Me” State, has a wealth of fishing options and reciprocity for folks with concealed carry permits.

Branson’s city-limit sign says the population is just over 10,000. But live entertainment options and other amenities here are greater than a city 10 times this size.

My wife and I took in a couple shows on Branson’s strip at the Clay Cooper Theatre when we fished down there a couple weeks ago. Both the Heygoods and the Clay Cooper show were spectacular.

The ambience of this venue is patriotic and friendly. Both performances close with patriotic medleys, but the most endearing feature is a sign overhead as you shuffle into the theatre which says “Criminals Beware! Concealed Carry permit holders welcome.” My kind of place—at least in an urban environment.

For an angler, the real joy in Branson is 2,080-acre Lake Taneycomo, which snakes through the valley just a half mile down the hills from the Branson strip.

Taneycomo was formed by damming the White River in 1958. My last trip down there was in 1980 with my Dad when even the guide was impressed with a fat 25-inch rainbow that put up quite a tussle on a 4-weight rod.

This fishery is certainly the best trout water in Missouri, if not the Midwest—nether reaches of White River not included. Several months ago this 22-mile-long lake produced a new Missouri-record brown trout—34 pounds, 10 ounces—breaking the old record by six pounds which was caught here in 2009.

The Shepherd of the Hills hatchery between Taneycomo and Table Rock Lake stocks 750,000 rainbow and brown trout in Lake Taneycomo every year. Staying hooked up here is almost dude-ranch-trout-pond easy. But the fish have firm, pink meat of wild trout instead of the mushy white meat of hatchery fish.

There is no need to master flyfishing gear to catch these fish. Many anglers use ultralight spinning gear spooled with fluorocarbon line. The new brown trout record was caught on a marabou jig and 4-pound test.

Scotty’s Trout Dock and marina is real close to ground zero for Taneycomo trout fishing. This facility can hook you up with everything from bait to guides to boat rental, just across the parking lot from Bass Pro Shops.

Guide Shane Pierce met me at Scotty’s at 7 a.m. for a boat ride which must have been all of 400 yards to put us on the fish.

Presentation and fish location on this riverine lake are driven primarily by the amount of power being generated at the dam. Fish here are driven by the universal trout pursuits of food and water temperatures.

Two weeks ago the hotspot was out from one of several creek entry points, using two basic presentations.

We caught a pile of trout drifting marshmallows along the bottom beneath a 1/8 ox egg sinker, then switched over to casting a tiny red ice fishing plastic about four feet below a tiny strike indicator.

After a too-long winter, the concept of catching fish until sick of catching fish may seem obtuse.

But after four hours of ripping lips, I was ready for a big maple/bacon pastry at the Hurt’s Donut shop.