Events last weekend forever changed my life.
Only about 450 persons have been enshrined in the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame. Last weekend, I was inducted into their ranks. There are many others more deserving of this high honor than this old river rat.
Bruce DeShano and Tommy Skarlis were also inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Northern Illinois Sports Show last weekend. We three are part of a class of just 10 persons inducted in 2020.
Bruce and Tommy certainly belong there.
Bruce is living large in the Cayman Islands right now. His son is running the Offshore Tackle Co., originators of the Offshore Planer Board. Virtually every angler who trolls has at least six of them—at $20 a pop. Fish hate Bruce DeShano because he’s made it easier for so many folks to catch them.
No wonder he has to hide in the Caymans.
Tommy Skarlis and I first fished together as part of the Lindy team more than 25 years ago. Since then he has gone on to win multiple world champion titles with both walleyes and crappies.
In addition to these victories, Skarlis has been a tremendous ambassador for sportfishing.
Last year, Tommy was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. You might go to YouTube on the internet and type in “Tommy Skarlis.” Scroll through his many videos to the 2020 Hall of Fame induction.
It’s truly inspirational.
Hall of Fame executive director Emmett Brown told the Hall of Fame attendees that induction into this hallowed fraternity begins with a nomination. The form and induction criteria are on the HOF website. Brown said about 100 nominations are received every year.
Being inducted on the first year’s go-round is rare.
A common thread that runs through every inductee is a burning passion for fishing. One or two youngsters in virtually every high school and middle school have this passion.
Tommy has been in a wheelchair for a while. This didn’t prevent him from taking third place in a walleye tourney on Lake Winnebago last summer in which almost half the field posted zero fish.
In his induction speech, Skarlis said he was thankful Winnebago was a trolling bite. He said he can’t cast anymore. He can barely jig. But if it gets to the point where he can only fish with his tongue, Tommy says he will still be out there.
I grew up about 150 miles southwest of Janesville catching bullheads and carp in Waukarusa Creek. If your fishing circumstances are similar, but you have a burning passion for fishing—and somebody nominates you—your plaque can someday hang inside the huge muskie near Hayward in the Fishing Hall of Fame and Museum.
One person who certainly deserves to be in the belly of the fish is Mike Mladenik, a fishing guide and author of several books. Mladenik works waters near the Menominee River in the northeast corner of the state.
Mike and I shared a long conversation during a quiet time at the sport show. We share a lot of common ground. He has been guiding for more than 40 years. Mladenik noted how much the clientele and fishing industry have changed over the years.
Wisconsin guides Bret Alexander, Ron Barefield and Steve Herbeck also deserve immortality in the Hall of Fame. These guides are better at their craft—and fishing—than I am. Like Mladenik, all three will be nominated for induction.
All that is required is taking the time to document credit where credit is due.
You can visit the Hall of Fame online. Check out the inductees by clicking on their bios.
I did this a couple days ago and had a stunning epiphany. This experience is something akin to the notion that your life passes before your eyes before going down the eternal chute.
About 40% of inductees are no-name guys like me. Regional flashes-in-the-pan at best.
Another 40% are folks I have read about or heard about that fueled that passion for fishing over the decades—writers like Homer Circle, Ed Zern, Pat McManus and Ernest Hemingway.
Also TV pioneers like Virgil Ward, Gadabout Gaddis and Curt Gowdy. Fishers like Hank Parker and Bob Clouser.
The other 20% are those I have known personally and/or fished with: Louis St. Germain, Bob Probst, Spence Petros, Babe Winkelman—and many more.
Brown said there have been “tens of millions” of freshwater fishers during the past couple hundred years. Only a few see fishing as what they are instead of what they do. This is a small community that lends itself to familiarity through the generations.
There is no cure for fishin’ fever.