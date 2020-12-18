On rare occasions, the Wisconsin DNR hits one right out of the park.
Releasing 300 pheasants at each of eight different public hunting grounds across southern Wisconsin next week has “Best Christmas Ever” potential for countless kids in our neck of the woods who will find a shotgun under the tree on Christmas morning.
This multicolored bird release has infinitely more impact in a year where the coronavirus has cast a shadow over ballparks and other sporting events that validate America’s freedom.
Four of the eight PHG’s are less than an hour’s drive from Janesville. The Brooklyn and Avon Bottoms hunting grounds are closest to home, undeniably in the top tier of public upland game properties in the state.
Dane County’s Mazomanie area and the Waterloo WMA in Jefferson County are a little farther down the road—and also closer to urban areas.
Rock County can’t be considered rural in 2020. Green County’s percentage of “citidiots” is approximately where we were at near the close of the last century.
The DNR can’t be faulted for stocking pheasants in close proximity to the greatest number of customers. This intent was clear in the press release touting a special holiday hunting opportunity.
Hunter safety and ethical behavior afield carry justifiable overtones in this announcement. “Citidiot” is an amalgam of “city” and “idiot.”
Those folks who will find infinite joy and ominous responsibility of that first scattergun this Christmas must complete a government-mandated hunter safety course before embarking on what will hopefully become a lifelong adventure.
The biggest gift you can give a young hunter is your time. A parent’s most important job is responsible mentoring. Don’t be a “citidiot” if you join the throng of hunters who will take advantage of this late-season hunting opportunity.
Pheasant season closes statewide on Jan. 3. Most of the pen-raised roosters will be harvested by that time. Pen-raised birds have 95% over-winter mortality.
Hunters with guns will take out many of these birds. Hunters with fangs and talons will get most of the rest.
To date, southern Wisconsin has experienced generally mild seasonal weather. Winter doesn’t officially arrive until Dec. 21, when the bird release commences.
All I want for Christmas is about an inch of fresh snow covering the Avon Bottoms with multiple sets of rooster tracks decorating that perfect white blanket.