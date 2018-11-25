Janesville Parker fell behind Fremd (Ill.) 30-11 by halftime and lost 68-34 in the Brookfield Central Thanksgiving Shootout on Saturday.
Tina Shelton led the Vikings with nine points.
Parker fell to 0-4.
FREMD 68, PARKER 34
Parker (34)—Shelton, 1-7-9; Burdick, 1-1-4; Manuel, 1-0-2; Forrestal, 0-2-2; Dooman, 1-0-2; Graesslin, 1-3-5; Luek, 1-0-2; Hartwig, 2-2-6. Totals: 9-15-34.
Fremd (Ill.) 30 38—68
Parker 11 23—38
Three-point goals—Parker 1 (Burdick). Free throws missed—Parker 9.
Brodhead 54, Albany 45—Three double-figure scorers led Brodhead to a nonconference girls basketball victory over visiting Albany on Saturday.
Kiarra Moe scored 16 points, Madisyn Kail added 13, and Jacklyn Kleeman had 10 as the Cardinals went to 2-2 on the season.
Moe, Kail and Kleeman each sank a pair of 3-pointers.
That was enough to hold off Albany, which got a 21-point second half from freshman Brianna Dahl, who did not score in the first half. Albany also is 2-2 overall.
BRODHEAD 54, ALBANY 45
Albany (45)—Trow, 2-0-4; Dahl, 7-5-21; O’Bel, 1-0-2; Mortaloni, 1-0-3; Beck, 4-5-13; Zurfluh, 1-0-2. Totals: 16-10-45.
Brodhead (54)—Purdue, 1-3-5; Kail, 2-7-13; Tresemer, 2-2-6; Moe, 5-4-16; Kleeman, 3-2-10; A. Oliver, 2-0-4. Totals: 15-28-54.
Albany 18 27—45
Brodhead 29 25—54
Three-point goals—A 3 (Dahl 2, Mortaloni), B 6 (Kail 2, Moe 2, Kleeman 2) Free throws missed—A 10, B 2. Total fouls—A 25, B 18. Fouled out—Mortaloni, Beck, Tresemer.
