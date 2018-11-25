Janesville Parker fell behind Fremd (Ill.) 30-11 by halftime and lost 68-34 in the Brookfield Central Thanksgiving Shootout on Saturday.

Tina Shelton led the Vikings with nine points.

Parker fell to 0-4.

FREMD 68, PARKER 34

Parker (34)—Shelton, 1-7-9; Burdick, 1-1-4; Manuel, 1-0-2; Forrestal, 0-2-2; Dooman, 1-0-2; Graesslin, 1-3-5; Luek, 1-0-2; Hartwig, 2-2-6. Totals: 9-15-34.

Fremd (Ill.) 30 38—68

Parker 11 23—38

Three-point goals—Parker 1 (Burdick). Free throws missed—Parker 9.

Brodhead 54, Albany 45—Three double-figure scorers led Brodhead to a nonconference girls basketball victory over visiting Albany on Saturday.

Kiarra Moe scored 16 points, Madisyn Kail added 13, and Jacklyn Kleeman had 10 as the Cardinals went to 2-2 on the season.

Moe, Kail and Kleeman each sank a pair of 3-pointers.

That was enough to hold off Albany, which got a 21-point second half from freshman Brianna Dahl, who did not score in the first half. Albany also is 2-2 overall.

BRODHEAD 54, ALBANY 45

Albany (45)—Trow, 2-0-4; Dahl, 7-5-21; O’Bel, 1-0-2; Mortaloni, 1-0-3; Beck, 4-5-13; Zurfluh, 1-0-2. Totals: 16-10-45.

Brodhead (54)—Purdue, 1-3-5; Kail, 2-7-13; Tresemer, 2-2-6; Moe, 5-4-16; Kleeman, 3-2-10; A. Oliver, 2-0-4. Totals: 15-28-54.

Albany 18 27—45

Brodhead 29 25—54

Three-point goals—A 3 (Dahl 2, Mortaloni), B 6 (Kail 2, Moe 2, Kleeman 2) Free throws missed—A 10, B 2. Total fouls—A 25, B 18. Fouled out—Mortaloni, Beck, Tresemer.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse