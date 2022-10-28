Bills Chiefs Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Ed Zurga - freelancer, FR34145 AP

1. Buffaloed: The Packers are double-digit underdogs heading to Buffalo, and even if they weren’t mired in a three-game skid, fans would have reason to worry. The Packers are 0-6 all time in Buffalo, leaving the Bills as the only NFL team they have never defeated on the road.

The Packers will have a 13-game regular season prime-time winning streak on the line, the NFL’s longest such winning streak since 2000. But keeping it alive seems like a daunting task considering the Packers’ current struggles and the fact the Bills might be the best team in football. Coming off a bye week, they have a legitimate MVP candidate in quarterback Josh Allen and a defense that ranks first in the NFL in points allowed.

—By Jim Franz

