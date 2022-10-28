1. Buffaloed: The Packers are double-digit underdogs heading to Buffalo, and even if they weren’t mired in a three-game skid, fans would have reason to worry. The Packers are 0-6 all time in Buffalo, leaving the Bills as the only NFL team they have never defeated on the road.
The Packers will have a 13-game regular season prime-time winning streak on the line, the NFL’s longest such winning streak since 2000. But keeping it alive seems like a daunting task considering the Packers’ current struggles and the fact the Bills might be the best team in football. Coming off a bye week, they have a legitimate MVP candidate in quarterback Josh Allen and a defense that ranks first in the NFL in points allowed.
The Bills’ average margin of victory at home so far this season is 34.5 points. In their six tries in Buffalo, the Packers have never scored more than 20 points. Aaron Rodgers was the starting quarterback in only one of those six losses, a 21-13 setback in 2014.
2. Polarized Pack: Rodgers’ comments after his team’s latest loss to Washington have been criticized by former teammates, media and plenty of fans on social media. He said the Packers are making mental mistakes 20% of the time and players who continue to make mistakes probably shouldn’t be playing. Familiar Rodgers critic Greg Jennings said it isn’t Rodgers’ job to throw teammates under the bus. Some wondered whether he might really be criticizing head coach Matt LaFleur.
Of course, fans would just like to see the sore-thumbed Rodgers worry more about keeping his own house in order. The Packers are averaging 17 offensive points per game in 2022 (after scoring 14 offensive points in Week 7), the fewest through the first seven games in Rodgers’ career.
If the Packers are going to have any chance of an upset against the Bills, Rodgers needs to perform more like the guy who owns the best prime-time passer rating in NFL history at 106.5. He threw 14 touchdown passes and zero interceptions over six prime-time wins last season and his 131.1 passer rating in Week 2 vs. Chicago is currently the best by a QB in a prime-time game this season.
3. Who will catch the ball? Even if it’s thrown to them, it hasn’t been a given the Packers receivers will catch it. But now the team is really scrambling with Randall Cobb on injured reserve, Allen Lazard battling a shoulder injury that has kept him out of practice and often-injured Sammy Watkins still shaking off the rust after four weeks on injured reserve.
The good news is that rookie receiver Christian Watson returned to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. The 34th overall pick in the 2022 draft, Watson injured his hamstring running a route against the New York Giants in London and hasn’t been available since.
His rookie season has been nothing special, but he does give the offense some much-needed speed, both as a vertical threat and via jet motion. Over four games, he has seven catches for 52 yards plus three rushes for 19 yards and a score.
