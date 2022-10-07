1. London fog: Dealing with the strange circumstances of playing in England isn’t unfamiliar to head coach Matt LaFleur or some of his staff, but it’s brand new to his players. How they handle the adjustment of playing at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be key.
LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator for a 33-0 rout of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 across the pond and he held the same position with the Tennessee Titans when they lost 20-19 to the Chargers in 2018.
The coach says he’s adjusting the Packers’ schedule to better prepare them for the long travel and six-hour time difference, but he isn’t divulging exactly how. A steady diet of fish and chips? A Benny Hill marathon on the plane over? He probably wants to keep things as normal as possible.
This season that has meant leaning on the defense a little more than usual while continuing to hope Aaron Rodgers stays upright and guides an inconsistent offense a little closer to reaching its full potential.
2. Giant pains: Injuries have piled up for the 3-1 New York Giants with seven missing practice Wednesday and seven more limited participants.
The list includes starting quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle), who was limited, and backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) who was out. Things got so dicey in last Sunday’s win over the Bears that the NFL’s leading rusher, Saquon Barkley, operated as the wildcat quarterback for three plays.
The Giants hope Jones will be OK to start on Sunday and will likely elevate third quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad if Taylor doesn’t clear concussion protocols. After the Dolphins debacle with Tua Tagovailoa, teams aren’t taking any chances.
The uncertainty at the quarterback position puts even more of a focus on Barkley, who had 31 carries for 146 yards against the Bears and 463 yards for the season. He’s facing a Packers defense that has played well overall, ranking fifth in the league in total defense and seventh in scoring defense, but has allowed 4.97 yards per carry. That ranks 24th out of 32 teams.
3. Leave it to Lazard: Wide receiver Allen Lazard was out with an ankle injury for the Packers’ season opener and how much of a blow that was in a loss to the Vikings is becoming more evident. All but one of Lazard’s receptions so far this season have resulted in a first down or a touchdown.
Rodgers is comfortable throwing to him and as any Packer fan knows, that’s a good way to get the ball thrown your way a lot. With no Davante Adams, Lazard is next in line to become the primary target in clutch situations—but not the only target.
Randall Cobb looks like he can still occasionally be the deep threat of seasons past. Rodgers flat out said Cobb needs more snaps. Tight end Robert Tonyan is also back on the radar. That leaves talented rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs and the work in progress they are.
After the win over the Patriots, Rodgers reiterated that the rookies’ development this season is critical to the team’s success. But he’ll have to override his natural inclination to reward veterans and punish rookies.
—By Jim Franz
