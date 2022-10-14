Dolphins Jets Football

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball down to the 1-yard line against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

 Adam Hunger - freelancer, FR110666 AP

1. Rule of thumb: A lot of Green Bay’s success Sunday will be riding on just how injured Aaron Rodgers’ thumb is—he was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday.

On the last play of the game in the Packers’ loss in London, Rodgers was about to attempt a desperation Hail Mary throw to try and win the game. But Giants’ defender Oshane Ximines knocked the ball loose, not only sealing New York’s victory but also hurting the star QB’s thumb in the process.

—By Jimmy Oswald

