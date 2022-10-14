New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball down to the 1-yard line against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.
1. Rule of thumb: A lot of Green Bay’s success Sunday will be riding on just how injured Aaron Rodgers’ thumb is—he was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday.
On the last play of the game in the Packers’ loss in London, Rodgers was about to attempt a desperation Hail Mary throw to try and win the game. But Giants’ defender Oshane Ximines knocked the ball loose, not only sealing New York’s victory but also hurting the star QB’s thumb in the process.
Rodgers is still getting used to life without his friend Davante Adams, and his numbers aren’t all that impressive. He has completed 67.9% of his passes for 1,157 yards with eight touchdowns and three INTs. Not bad by any means, but not up to his standards.
Some of last week’s loss can certainly be blamed on Rodgers’ inability to connect on deep passes. But this is a four-time NFL MVP we’re talking about. He can pull a team up and get it back on track. He’ll have a better shot at that if his thumb isn’t bothering him.
2. Hall of horror: The Jets’ 40-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday might seem impressive on paper, but when you factor in the fact that third-string QB Skylar Thompson was manning the Miami offense, it becomes a bit less brag-worthy.
One Jets player who did leave the field with some bragging rights? Rookie running back Breece Hall. He was a constant force on the ground, averaging 5.4 yards per carry after rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team in receiving, making two grabs of 79 and 21 yards. His season hasn’t been all that impressive overall (23rd in the league with 275 rushing yards), but Green Bay hasn’t been able to stop the opposing team’s playmakers for four straight quarters. They only have one takeaway all season, and they always seem to give up a scoring drive when it matters most. Hall could have a sneaky great performance if the Green Bay defense isn’t careful. A few turnovers to start would be a good way to start a turnaround for these defenders.
3. Run the dang ball: Let’s keep this one simple, folks: The Packers have the arguably the top running back duo in the NFL in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, but the offense finished with 39 pass attempts and 20 rushes in last week’s loss in London.
Rodgers was forcing the deep ball and finding little success, so why did he keep going at it? Matt LaFleur needs to step in and tell him it’s time to run the rock.
When they got opportunities Sunday, Jones and Dillon combined for 97 yards on 19 carries, about 5 yards per run. Who knows what kind of damage they could have done against a Giants’ defense that is 26th against the run.
Green Bay needs to stick with the run throughout a game. Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari have done a fine job run blocking after their return from serious knee injuries. That dynamic duo will only get healthier each week, and with that will come improved run opportunities.
