Raiders Rams Football

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, embraces quarterback Baker Mayfield after the Rams defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

 Mark J. Terrill - staff, AP

1. Disappointment Bowl: The 5-8 Packers and 4-9 defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, cross paths on Monday Night Football.

The Packers have a home-field advantage at Lambeau Field, where they’ve won their past four against the Rams by a 116-59 margin. While Green Bay is coming off a bye, the Rams posted a 17-16 come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders two Thursdays ago behind quarterback Baker Mayfield. Claimed on waivers by the Rams earlier that week, he responded with a surprising 22-of-35 day for 230 yards and a touchdown.

—By Jim Franz

