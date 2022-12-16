Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, embraces quarterback Baker Mayfield after the Rams defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
1.Disappointment Bowl: The 5-8 Packers and 4-9 defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, cross paths on Monday Night Football.
The Packers have a home-field advantage at Lambeau Field, where they’ve won their past four against the Rams by a 116-59 margin. While Green Bay is coming off a bye, the Rams posted a 17-16 come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders two Thursdays ago behind quarterback Baker Mayfield. Claimed on waivers by the Rams earlier that week, he responded with a surprising 22-of-35 day for 230 yards and a touchdown.
While Mayfield will definitely have a say in Monday night’s outcome, the Packers have to be concerned about a scrappy Rams defense that might return former defensive player of the year Aaron Donald. He has missed the past two games due to a high ankle sprain. Of course it always helps when Packers coach Matt LeFleur balances the offense and runs the football.
2.On the mend: While some fans are beginning to think the Packers should give Jordan Love a longer look, Aaron Rodgers reported this week after the bye he is feeling healthier than he was when they played last.
Rodgers has dealt with a right thumb injury most of the season and also injured his ribs last month but has never left the starting lineup. On The Pat McAfee Show this week he said his thumb was “doing a lot better. The ribs are doing better, too.”
Until the Packers are mathematically eliminated from a wild-card berth, they have no reason not to march him out there for their final games.
A loss anywhere along the line, however, and Rodgers has indicated he understands if the team wants to give Love some more experience.
3.Romeo’s return: The Packers are fully expecting rookie receiver Romeo Doubs to return to the field Monday night against the Rams.
Doubs suffered a high ankle sprain against the Detroit Lions in Week 9, and the Packers haven’t fielded their rookie tandem with second-round pick Christian Watson since.
Prior to Watson scoring eight touchdowns—seven receiving, one rushing—in the past four weeks, Doubs was the team’s breakout rookie. He had an eight-catch game against Tampa Bay in Week 3—the most receptions by a Packer rookie in 68 years. Overall, Doubs had 31 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns before the injury.
Watson gives the Packers a dangerous deep threat, and Doubs has drawn favorable comparisons to Greg Jennings for his route-running and Donald Driver for his work ethic. Watson and Doubs might just form the dynamic duo who could convince Rodgers not to hang it up after this season.
