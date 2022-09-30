1No Mac and cheese: Late in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore, a Ravens defender twisted down New England’s second-year starting quarterback Mac Jones, whose left foot and ankle turned between the ground and the tackler.
He hopped on one leg back to the sideline in obvious pain, and the injury was later reported as a high ankle sprain. Pats coach Bill Belichick said Jones was making progress and insinuated his quarterback might have a chance to play, but I would be stunned if he suits up.
If he doesn’t, veteran Brian Hoyer would be in line to play against the Packers’ No. 6-ranked defense, both by yards and by points allowed. Not ideal for a quarterback whose last win as a starter came in 2016 when he was a Chicago Bear.
Even with its starting quarterback, the Patriots offense was lackluster through three games, scoring just 16.7 points per game (25th in the NFL) and committing eight turnovers (31st). If the Packers special teams can do to New England what it did to Tampa Bay (the Buccaneers started all their drives at or inside their 25 with the exception of one after an interception), the Patriots will likely have a hard time scoring Sunday afternoon.
2Romeo, Romeo: With eight catches for 73 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Packers rookie Romeo Doubs has taken over the team lead in catches with 14 for 137 and a touchdown.
The fourth-round pick out of Nevada started catching the eyes of teammates, coaches and fans during training camp, and now he has an early breakout performance to his name. That can only help him in his quest to earn Aaron Rodgers’ trust.
The potency of the Packers passing game was always going to depend on how quickly their rookie class would be able to make an impact, and it’s Doubs, not second-rounder Christian Watson, making an impact first (though Watson’s sheer athleticism will add another dimension to the offense when he gets healthy and things start clicking for him).
3Tackle rotation: All-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari made his 2022 debut in Tampa, playing 56% of Green Bay’s offensive snaps in a rotation with Yosh Nijman, who has been more than serviceable protecting Rodgers’ blind side in his 10 career starts.
In his playing time Sunday, Bakhtiari showed he can still be the same dominant blocker he was before his ACL tear at the end of the 2020 season. That leaves the Packers in something of a bind: Do they increase Bakhtiari’s workload incrementally and keep rotating him and Nijman, or do they throw him in full time and risk another setback with Bakhtiari’s knee? If they do the latter and his body responds well, what’s the plan with Nijman? Does he move to another spot on the offensive line or does he remained sidelined until called into action at left tackle again?
The incremental approach might be the most prudent, but that’s easy for me to say—I don’t have a 6-4, 310-pound all-pro left tackle pressuring me to let him play.
—By Tim Seeman
