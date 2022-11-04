1. Swiss cheese: We all know how bad the Packers’ receiving corps is at this point in the season. Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, who did practice Wednesday, are hurt, and Sammy Watkins isn’t playing at 100%, either. Romeo Doubs has shown flashes of solid play, but he has made some rookie mistakes with dropped passes and bad route running.
But Aaron Rodgers has no excuse to not pick apart this Lions’ secondary. Detroit fired its defensive backs coach this week, and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shredded the Lions defense for 382 yards on 29-of-36 passing.
Rodgers needs to throw it to Doubs, Robert Tonyan ... heck, even Aaron Jones or AJ Dillon. Test that secondary. Despite the losing streak, Rodgers has slowly gotten better, and he looked decent, especially late, against an awesome Buffalo defense. And don’t even worry about throwing interceptions—Detroit only has two of them all season.
2. Let’s run away together: Who knows what they did, but Jones and Dillon finally got to consistently carry the ball against the Bills. And lo and behold: It worked!
Green Bay had a season-high 208 rushing yards, and that was against a Buffalo defense that was first in the league in rushing yards allowed. Imagine what those two are capable of against all the other defenses in the league.
Detroit has given up the most yards and points in the NFL this season, so it shouldn’t take a lot for the Packers to have a field day on the ground.
Yes, the offensive line has been a work in progress, but you have two backs who are more than capable even when dealt a bad hand.
3. Swift adjustment: The “new-look” Green Bay defense fans were expecting during the offseason has yet to materialize. In fact, it has looked just as bleak, if not worse, than it did last season.
The Bills rushed for 153 yards on 5.7 yards per carry Sunday night, and it could get ugly again against Detroit if adjustments aren’t made by defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
D’Andre Swift was held out of practice Wednesday after being used sparingly in his first week back form injury last Sunday. Old friend Jamaal Williams will be seeking a little revenge against his old team. He has had a solid season, scoring twice in four games this season. He could do plenty of damage against a Packers defense that is allowing nearly 5 yards per carry.
