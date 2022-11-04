Dolphins Lions Football

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) rushes for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit.

 Rick Osentoski - freelancer, FR170444 AP

1. Swiss cheese: We all know how bad the Packers’ receiving corps is at this point in the season. Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, who did practice Wednesday, are hurt, and Sammy Watkins isn’t playing at 100%, either. Romeo Doubs has shown flashes of solid play, but he has made some rookie mistakes with dropped passes and bad route running.

But Aaron Rodgers has no excuse to not pick apart this Lions’ secondary. Detroit fired its defensive backs coach this week, and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shredded the Lions defense for 382 yards on 29-of-36 passing.

—By Jimmy Oswald

