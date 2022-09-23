Buccaneers Saints Football
Buy Now

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette carries the ball against New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

 Butch Dill - freelancer, FR111446 AP

1Lean on the Aarons: The Packers’ offense was stagnant in Week 1’s loss to the Vikings. They only put up seven points as Aaron Jones had a mind-numbing five total carries, an issue that Matt LaFleur blamed himself for. Aaron Rodgers looked lost without Davante Adams.

LaFleur was speaking the truth when he said he was going to give Jones the ball in the days after the Vikings loss; Jones tripled his total carries, getting 15 for 132 yards and a touchdown. Elgton Jenkins returned to the offensive line at right tackle and helped provide running lanes. Rodgers looked a lot more comfortable with his new weapons; he threw passes to nine players and racked up 234 yards and a touchdown.

—By Jimmy Oswald

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you