1Lean on the Aarons: The Packers’ offense was stagnant in Week 1’s loss to the Vikings. They only put up seven points as Aaron Jones had a mind-numbing five total carries, an issue that Matt LaFleur blamed himself for. Aaron Rodgers looked lost without Davante Adams.
LaFleur was speaking the truth when he said he was going to give Jones the ball in the days after the Vikings loss; Jones tripled his total carries, getting 15 for 132 yards and a touchdown. Elgton Jenkins returned to the offensive line at right tackle and helped provide running lanes. Rodgers looked a lot more comfortable with his new weapons; he threw passes to nine players and racked up 234 yards and a touchdown.
All of this to say that the Packers need to keep it simple. You have two of the best players at their positions in Jones and Rodgers, and they need to be the ones who see the football the most. Tampa Bay’s defense has only allowed 13 total points so far—Green Bay’s offense is more than capable of doubling that.
2Brady who?: Facing the greatest quarterback of all time can be intimidating, but the Packers might be facing him at an opportune time. Tom Brady has had a slow start to the season. In the first two games, he has only thrown for 402 yards and has a measly two touchdown passes.
Mike Evans, one of Brady’s favorite targets, will miss the game after being suspended for fighting in Tampa’s last game against New Orleans. Russell Gage has been limited in practice with a hamstring. Julio Jones and Chris Godwin both missed Wednesday’s practice with injuries.
Brady was plenty successful in New England playing with some pretty mediocre receivers. And he tortured Packers fans in 2020 with a blowout win in the regular season and an NFC championship victory to deny Green Bay a trip to the Super Bowl. But these receiver absences be too much for even him to overcome, and Green Bay needs to do all it can to ensure that they take advantage of this wounded gazelle of a team.
3Finish Fournette: With the status of so many Buccaneers receivers in doubt for Sunday’s game, Tampa Bay will surely lean on its run game to try to eke out a win. Leonard Fournette is fifth in the NFL through the first two weeks with 192 rushing yards, and he’ll look to continue that against a Packers’ defense that allowed David Montogmery to run for 122 yards on 15 carries in Week 2. Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook averaged 4.5 yards per carry in week one, low by Cook’s standards, but Green Bay needs to do a better job containing running backs.
Preston Smith was a force to be reckoned with last week—he took down Justin Fields twice and led the team with seven tackles, including two for loss. It would be great to see another stellar performance from him, and it wouldn’t hurt to have the other linebackers and defensive linemen step up, as well.
—By Jimmy Oswald
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.