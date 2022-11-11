1. A Rodgers problem: Team builders across sports would much rather move on from a player a year too early than a year too late. In the case of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the evidence is mounting that the team waited too long to cut bait.
In a season full of subpar performances for the two-time defending league MVP, Sunday’s game in Detroit might’ve been the worst he has ever played in the pros.
It was the fifth three-interception game of his career. The last time he threw three picks was in 2017 in Carolina after a long layoff from a collarbone fracture. Two of the others were in 2008, his first year as the Packers starter, and another was in 2009.
And the picks he threw Sunday were among the worst kind a quarterback can throw. Two were caught in the end zone after the Packers drove inside Detroit’s 5-yard line, and the third—the 100th of his career—came two plays after Jaire Alexander had picked off Lions quarterback Jared Goff to seemingly shift momentum in the game. If everything else remained equal, field goals on those drives would’ve lifted the Packers to an 18-15 win.
In addition to the turnovers, there were numerous plays where Rodgers failed to recognize open receivers and instead took sacks or threw the ball away. On another play near the goal line, left guard Elgton Jenkins came away visibly frustrated after Rodgers threw an incompletion instead of handing off on a run-pass option play.
On the season, the Packers quarterback hasn’t had a 300-yard passing game and hasn’t thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game, and his yards per attempt average is at 6.6, the lowest of his career and a full yard less than his career average.
Given his lofty career status and the amount of money he’s making, it would be a major shock if Rodgers was benched for poor play. But if he keeps playing poorly and the Packers keep losing, the desire among fans, coaches and the front office to see what Jordan Love offers, for now and the future, will eventually become impossible to ignore.
2. Injuries to insult: The Packers’ injury list grew even longer as the team stalled out time and again against the Lions. Rookie receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson left the game early; Aaron Jones couldn’t finish the game after suffering an injury; second-year cornerback Eric Stokes left the game; and most important of all, edge rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL after planting his foot wrong in the artificial surface at Ford Field.
Gary’s ability to get after quarterbacks was supposed to be a key factor to Green Bay’s defensive improvement this year (that never really materialized anyway, though Gary has been very good). Now, the Packers have another huge void to fill.
3. McCarthy’s return: Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy returns to Lambeau Field to face the Packers, a team he coached from 2006 through 2018 and led to a Super Bowl victory after the 2010 season and a 15-1 regular season record in 2011. The home crowd’s mood toward its team will be pretty similar to what it was the day the team dismissed McCarthy in December 2018. Hopefully, the fans will give the Super Bowl-winning coach the warm reception he deserves.
