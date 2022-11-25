Eagles Colts Football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles from pressure during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis.

 Zach Bolinger - freelancer, FR171685 AP

1. Now or never: Packers fans were probably disappointed but not discouraged after the team’s loss to the New York Giants back in Week 5. Little did they expect the domino effect that would occur after that. Green Bay has now lost six of its last seven games and sits in third place in the NFC North at 4-7. The division title is well out of reach with the Minnesota Vikings at a comfortable 8-2, and even a wild-card berth is going to take a big win streak.

The room for error is incredibly small, and with games against the Eagles (9-1), Dolphins (7-3) and Vikings coming up, reaching the playoffs for the fourth straight season seems like a long shot. The Packers likely need to win at least two of those three aforementioned games, and they would also need to avoid a loss against the Rams, Bears and Lions. It starts this week with Philadelphia—a loss there probably would mean the Packers have to win out and get some help to make the playoffs.

—By Jimmy Oswald

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you