1. Now or never: Packers fans were probably disappointed but not discouraged after the team’s loss to the New York Giants back in Week 5. Little did they expect the domino effect that would occur after that. Green Bay has now lost six of its last seven games and sits in third place in the NFC North at 4-7. The division title is well out of reach with the Minnesota Vikings at a comfortable 8-2, and even a wild-card berth is going to take a big win streak.
The room for error is incredibly small, and with games against the Eagles (9-1), Dolphins (7-3) and Vikings coming up, reaching the playoffs for the fourth straight season seems like a long shot. The Packers likely need to win at least two of those three aforementioned games, and they would also need to avoid a loss against the Rams, Bears and Lions. It starts this week with Philadelphia—a loss there probably would mean the Packers have to win out and get some help to make the playoffs.
2. Air raid: The Titans have arguably the best running back in the league in Derrick Henry, so it’s no surprise that the Packers chose to focus on him for most of their game two Thursday nights ago. Henry did run for just 87 yards on 28 carries with his longest rush going for only nine yards. But when a defense keys on the run, the opponent will usually have success in the passing game.
Still, for Ryan Tannehill to go 22-of-27 for 333 yards is a bit much. Explosive passing plays helped the Titans’ offense stay one step ahead of Green Bay. Jalen Hurts is a much more dynamic player than Tannehill, and A.J. Brown could have a field day against an injury-ravaged Green Bay secondary.
Stopping the Philly receivers from getting much deep down the field would help the Packers’ keep one of the best teams in the NFL in check.
3. Be clutch: In a majority of Green Bay’s losses this season, they had several opportunities to tie or take a lead late in games. But the usually clutch Aaron Rodgers seems to have disappeared. Is it a result of his broken thumb? Maybe, but the issues go well past the QB’s injury.
This season was going to be tough while the veteran quarterback a rapport with new wide receivers, and he finally seems to have found that connection with Christian Watson. Rodgers needs to find some fourth-quarter success.
The defense has to do its part as well—too many times the opposing team has been able to run out most of the clock. Five of the Packers’ seven losses have been by 10 or less points, so a turnaround might not be as far-fetched as it seems.
—By Jimmy Oswald
