1. Everybody hurts: The past couple of weeks have not been particularly kind to either Green Bay or Chicago when it comes to injuries.
The whole country saw Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wincing and subsequently leaving Sunday night’s game in Philadelphia with sore ribs, not to mention the countless close-ups over the weeks of his taped-up right thumb. As this week has progressed, he and his coach have sounded more and more confident that he will play Sunday—even after Jordan Love’s sharp performance in relief against the Eagles.
It’s another story on the Bears sideline. Quarterback Justin Fields, who had started blossoming into the NFL’s premier rushing quarterback, injured his nonthrowing shoulder in Atlanta on Nov. 20 and missed last week’s loss to the New York Jets. But Fields was a full participant at Bears practice on Thursday, so he could be on track to play against Green Bay.
Beyond Fields, though, Chicago had to put No. 1 receiver Darnell Mooney and starting safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve, so they will miss Sunday’s game and beyond.
2. No Monsters under this bed: Over their 103-year history, the Chicago Bears have developed a defensive reputation, exemplified by the Monsters of the Midway defense of the mid- to late 1980s. Even in some seasons where it finished with a mediocre win-loss record, Chicago’s defense has been able to stay respectable.
This season has not been like any of those. The Bears rank 27th in points allowed per game and 20th in yards allowed per game. Their biggest problem is an inability to pressure opposing quarterbacks. They are tied with Las Vegas for the fewest sacks in the league with 16; Jaquan Brisker, a rookie safety, leads the team with three. Roquan Smith, No. 2 on the team with 2.5, hasn’t been a Bear for about a month—he was traded to Baltimore the week of Oct. 30.
Related to the dearth of pass pressure: Chicago is 31st in the NFL in allowing third-down conversions, giving up first downs on 48.9% of attempts.
The one thing this Bears defense does do that the historically good Bears defenses have done is create turnovers—they’ve forced 15 on the season, tied for 10th in the league.
3. Most wins ever: Fans might remember at the start of the season that the Packers were just one win behind the Bears in all-time regular season wins in NFL history, 783-782. The joke at the time was the Packers might pass the Bears in Week 2 and never look back.
See where hubris gets you, Packers fans?
Here we are, 11 weeks later, and Green Bay has only mustered a tie in the all-time wins column despite Chicago’s 3-9 season. As it turned out, the Packers will still get the chance to surpass the Bears in wins for the first time in decades by beating the Bears.
—By Tim Seeman
