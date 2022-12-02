Bears Jets Football

Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian, right, warms up before of an NFL football game against the New York Jets as quarterback Justin Fields watches, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

 Seth Wenig - staff, AP

1. Everybody hurts: The past couple of weeks have not been particularly kind to either Green Bay or Chicago when it comes to injuries.

The whole country saw Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wincing and subsequently leaving Sunday night’s game in Philadelphia with sore ribs, not to mention the countless close-ups over the weeks of his taped-up right thumb. As this week has progressed, he and his coach have sounded more and more confident that he will play Sunday—even after Jordan Love’s sharp performance in relief against the Eagles.

—By Tim Seeman

