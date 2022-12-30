Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a 17-yard touchdown pass ahead of New York Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau (37) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis.
1. Tightrope walkers: Last year, all but one of Minnesota’s losses came by eight points or less. Entering 2022, the Vikings must’ve figured that trend would improve for them at least a little bit. But not even they could’ve predicted the pendulum swinging back as far as it has.
This season, all but one of Minnesota’s victories have come by eight points or less (coincidentally, the one exception in both seasons came in a game against the rival Packers).
The Vikings’ last two wins, both at home, have been particularly dramatic. They trailed 33-0 at halftime against Indianapolis on Dec. 17 before putting together the biggest comeback win in NFL history, beating the Colts 39-36 in overtime. Then last Saturday with the game tied against the New York Giants, Minnesota reached the fringe of kicker Greg Joseph’s range, where he booted a 61-yard, walk-off field goal to lift his team to a 27-24 victory.
I’m not sure a five-possession comeback or a 61-yard field goal will be in the cards Sunday in the elements at Lambeau Field, but if it’s a close game, the 2022 Vikings have shown a penchant for pulling out wins.
2. Air attack: First-year Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who previously served as Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator with the L.A. Rams, has certainly put his stamp on the Minnesota offense.
With his arrival and the continued emergence of receiver Justin Jefferson, the Vikings have assembled one of the premier passing attacks in pro football.
Jefferson thrashed a passive Packers defense in Week 1 to the tune of 184 yards on nine catches with a pair of touchdowns, and he and quarterback Kirk Cousins haven’t been slowed down too often since. Jefferson’s 2022 catch and yardage totals are already Vikings records through just 15 games, which is saying something for a franchise with Randy Moss and Cris Carter in its history.
Any gameplan for beating the Vikings has to start with limiting Jefferson’s output. It’s up to Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry to devise that plan.
3. Turnover trend: Like most NFL teams with a good win-loss record, Minnesota is in the positive numbers in turnover margin for the season at plus-6, good for fifth in the NFL and outpacing Green Bay’s even turnover margin.
In the teams’ last three games, though, the Vikings are at minus-2 while the Packers are at plus-5 after getting eight turnovers in those contests, as many as they had in the six games prior to that stretch.
And despite his prolific passing stats, Cousins can be had—he has thrown 11 picks on the year, tied for seventh most in the league with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes (maybe there’s an interception-themed State Farm ad to be made?).
—By Tim Seeman
