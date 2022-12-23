1Newfound defense?: For much of the season, this Green Bay defense has been criticized for failing to live up to lofty expectations that built up in the offseason. After taking two defensive players in the first round and with all-pro players such as Kenny Clark, Jaire Alexander and De’Vondre Campbell all set to return, it seemed like the Packers would finally have what it takes to overcome their Achilles’ heel. But the defense allowed 20-plus points in 10 of their first 12 games this season. Injuries started to mount, including to Rashan Gary and Eric Stokes, and people started calling for defensive coordinator Joe Barry to be fired.
But things have certainly turned a corner for the D. The Packers beat Chicago by allowing just three second-half points and snagging two interceptions on the Bears last two drives to seal a win. Then they held the Rams to just 12 points and 156 yards, the lowest of the season. Quay Walker forced a fumble and had a sack against Los Angeles, while Preston Smith has four sacks over his last four games.
2Time after time: One of the most impressive feats of Monday’s win over the Rams was Green Bay’s ball control. Too often this season, the Packers offense has gone three-and-out for consecutive possessions but on Monday, Green Bay had a season-high 37:19 of possession. A nine-minute drive to end Monday’s game with the Rams down 12 punctuated this point nicely. Nine minutes in the NFL is plenty of time for opponents to erase a two-score advantage, but Aaron Rodgers and the offense methodically drove the field in the fourth quarter Monday to ensure that wouldn’t happen.
3Tough road ahead: The Packers have given themselves a path to the playoffs despite all that’s gone wrong in 2022. It’s easy to look ahead to draft positioning when under .500 with just a few games left, but while the team is mathematically still alive, fans should root for a postseason berth because once a team gets in, anything can happen.
The first thing that has to happen for the Packers to get in? They need to beat Miami (8-6), Minnesota (11-3) and Detroit (7-7). Then they need Seattle to lose at least one more game. The Seahawks are at Kansas City before back-to-back home games against the Jets and Rams. Then they either need the Washington Commanders to lose at least two of their last three or have the Giants lose out. The Lions are also ahead of the Packers in the standings, but if the Packers win out, they will have clinched the next tiebreaker against Detroit even if the Lions win their two games that aren’t against the Packers. (The first tiebreaker is head-to-head matchups, which would be tied if Green Bay wins out. The second tiebreaker is divisional record; Green Bay would be 4-2 if they win out, and the best the Lions could do in that category is 3-3).
—By Jimmy Oswald
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.