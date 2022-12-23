Dolphins Bills Football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs out of the tunnel before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

 Adrian Kraus - freelancer, FR171451 AP

1 Newfound defense?: For much of the season, this Green Bay defense has been criticized for failing to live up to lofty expectations that built up in the offseason. After taking two defensive players in the first round and with all-pro players such as Kenny Clark, Jaire Alexander and De’Vondre Campbell all set to return, it seemed like the Packers would finally have what it takes to overcome their Achilles’ heel. But the defense allowed 20-plus points in 10 of their first 12 games this season. Injuries started to mount, including to Rashan Gary and Eric Stokes, and people started calling for defensive coordinator Joe Barry to be fired.

But things have certainly turned a corner for the D. The Packers beat Chicago by allowing just three second-half points and snagging two interceptions on the Bears last two drives to seal a win. Then they held the Rams to just 12 points and 156 yards, the lowest of the season. Quay Walker forced a fumble and had a sack against Los Angeles, while Preston Smith has four sacks over his last four games.

—By Jimmy Oswald

