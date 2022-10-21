Titans Commanders Football

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and defensive end Montez Sweat (90) celebrate after a defensive play against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Landover, Md. The Titans won 21-17.

 Jess Rapfogel - freelancer, FR171914 AP

1. Line dance: Four of Green Bay's five offensive linemen had a game to forget last week against the New York Jets, to say the least. They had physical and mental lapses, failing to communicate and too often winding up with their backs to the guys they were supposed to be blocking.

The shoddy play resulted in four sacks of Aaron Rodgers and an additional nine hits on the quarterback. And when he wasn't get sacked or hit, he seemed to be throwing before he was ready or getting flushed from the pocket. It also kept the run game, especially Aaron Jones, from finding a groove. Jones is seventh in the NFL with 5.8 yards per rush but only had 19 yards on nine attempts last Sunday.

—By Tim Seeman

