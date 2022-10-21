Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and defensive end Montez Sweat (90) celebrate after a defensive play against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Landover, Md. The Titans won 21-17.
1. Line dance: Four of Green Bay's five offensive linemen had a game to forget last week against the New York Jets, to say the least. They had physical and mental lapses, failing to communicate and too often winding up with their backs to the guys they were supposed to be blocking.
The shoddy play resulted in four sacks of Aaron Rodgers and an additional nine hits on the quarterback. And when he wasn't get sacked or hit, he seemed to be throwing before he was ready or getting flushed from the pocket. It also kept the run game, especially Aaron Jones, from finding a groove. Jones is seventh in the NFL with 5.8 yards per rush but only had 19 yards on nine attempts last Sunday.
This week, they're facing a defensive front that's even better statistically than the Jets—even with Chase Young out recovering from an ACL tear. The Commanders are in the top five in the NFL in quarterback knockdowns (37), sacks (19) and pressures (66), according to Pro Football Reference.
Tweaks along the Packers' offensive line are surely in order to try and find a combination that can hold up better.
2. Kicking game meltdowns: The Packers' beleaguered special teams unit had put together a solid string of games to start the season—and it even blocked a Jets punt on Sunday—but New York won on the blocked kick count, too, batting down a Mason Crosby field goal attempt in the first quarter and later blocking a Pat O'Donnell punt and returning it for a score to go up 17-3.
To see multiple killer blocked kicks at Lambeau just months after blocked kicks killed the Packers' playoff run in January was certainly a discouraging development.
3. Still hope? On the bright side, the Packers' defensive backs were noticeably more aggressive, lining up far more often in man-to-man coverage against the Jets than they had in any previous game in 2022. Rookie receiver Garrett Mitchell got a trial by Jaire—the Packers cornerback knocked down three passes and left the rookie shaking his head at one point.
The Jets had to punt on each of their first five drives (including four three-and-out drives), and Rashan Gary was still a menace despite a toe injury.
But the New York teams and the Commanders were supposed to be an "easy" portion of the Packers' schedule. Instead, they're 0-2 so far in that stretch, and a trip to Buffalo is on the horizon.
If the Packers are going to salvage their season, Sunday's game against a second reserve quarterback (Taylor Heinicke is likely to start in Carson Wentz's place) in four weeks is a must-win.
